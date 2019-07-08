Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 09/07/2019 Westpac notes APRA's announcement on loss-absorbing capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

9 July 2019

Westpac notes APRA's announcement on its approach to the application of the capital adequacy framework for ADIs to support orderly resolution in the unlikely event of failure.

APRA is requiring the major Australian Banks (including Westpac) to lift their Total Capital requirement by 3 percentage points of risk weighted assets (RWA), as measured under the current capital adequacy framework. Based on Westpac's RWA of $420 billion at 31 March 2019, this represents around $13 billion of additional capital, the bulk of which is expected to be raised through Tier 2 Capital. The increase in capital will see a corresponding decrease in other forms of funding.

This increase in Total Capital will take full effect from 1 January 2024.

APRA is still targeting an additional 4-5 percentage points of loss-absorbing capacity. Over the next four years, APRA will consider feasible alternative methods for raising the additional 1-2 percentage points in consultation with industry and other interested stakeholders.

It is too early to determine the actual total cost to Westpac given the pricing of any new Tier 2 Capital is expected to be impacted by the increase in supply of Tier 2 on issue by the Australian banks.

APRA's full announcement is available on its website www.apra.gov.au

For further enquiries, please contact:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 02:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
10:08pWESTPAC BANKING : 09/07/2019 Westpac notes APRA's announcement on loss-absorbing..
PU
08:47pAustralia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements -- Up..
DJ
05:49pAustralia Regulator Sets Plan for Banks to Raise Capital Requirements
DJ
07/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Wall Street's Record Highs
DJ
07/04WESTPAC BANKING : 04/07/2019 Westpac Mastercard™ customers can now tap to ..
PU
07/03WESTPAC BANKING : 04/07/2019 Blockchain-based platform to transform the bank gua..
PU
07/02Australia's top lenders decline to pass on central bank rate cut in full to c..
RE
07/02WESTPAC BANKING : 02/07/2019 Westpac cuts variable home loan interest rates
PU
07/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Tru..
DJ
07/01Australian banks oppose regulator's credit checks reform plan
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 000 M
EBIT 2019 11 226 M
Net income 2019 7 249 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 96 409 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Last Close Price 28,0  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP13.22%67 952
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About