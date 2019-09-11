Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
29.61 AUD   +1.68%
08:47pWESTPAC BANKING : 12/09/2019 Westpac CFO Peter King to retire in 2020
PU
05:29pWESTPAC BANKING : CFO Peter King to Retire Next Year
DJ
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 12/09/2019 Westpac CFO Peter King to retire in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

12 September 2019

Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Brian Hartzer today announced that Peter King, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire in 2020 after a distinguished 25-year career with Westpac.

Mr King has been the CFO since 2014 and prior to his current role was Deputy CFO.

Mr Hartzer said that Westpac had benefited from Peter's deep financial services knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the business.

'Peter has played a critical role during a period of major change in Australian banking and as a result of his expertise and dedication, Westpac is a better and stronger bank,' Mr Hartzer said.

'During his time as CFO Peter has overseen a significant increase in the strength of our balance sheet, including the implementation of new capital, funding, and liquidity requirements. In addition, he has helped deliver a significant increase in investment to modernise and digitise our business, a reshaping of our business portfolio, and material improvements in productivity.

'Peter is known throughout Westpac for his integrity, his work ethic, and his ability to provide high quality counsel and guidance. His ability to meaningfully engage with people has earned him many friends and admirers across all levels of the bank.

'On behalf of all of us at Westpac, I would like to thank Peter for the significant contribution he has made to the Group and wish him every future success. On a personal note, I would also like to thank Peter for his leadership, support, and wise counsel as a member of my executive team,' he said.

Mr King said Westpac had provided him with enormous opportunities.

'I have had a varied and challenging career since joining the Group 25 years ago. Over that time, I have been involved in WIB and Treasury, Technology and Operations, Business and Consumer Banking and of course the Group Finance function,' Mr King said.

'Westpac has transformed itself through this period and is now a stronger, and more customer focused organisation. While we have more work to do, I believe Westpac is on the right track to not only continue to be financially successful but to be an organisation that customers want to bank with, and staff are proud to work for.'

Mr King has given 12 months' notice and will continue in his role until a successor is appointed following an international search.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
08:47pWESTPAC BANKING : 12/09/2019 Westpac CFO Peter King to retire in 2020
PU
05:29pWESTPAC BANKING : CFO Peter King to Retire Next Year
DJ
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
09/10WESTPAC BANKING : MI Consumer Sentiment September (PDF 128KB)
PU
09/10WESTPAC BANKING : ASIC appeals responsible lending ruling
PU
09/09WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BSL
PU
09/09WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in OSH
PU
09/09WESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in BXB
PU
09/09WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BXB
PU
09/09WESTPAC BANKING : 09/09/2019 Westpac provides disaster relief package for custom..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 024 M
EBIT 2019 11 654 M
Net income 2019 7 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,99  AUD
Last Close Price 29,61  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP16.29%69 605
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.21%373 635
BANK OF AMERICA19.12%273 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.84%212 859
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%194 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group