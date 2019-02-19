Log in
Westpac Banking : 19/02/2019 Notice regarding a third-party data breach

02/19/2019 | 01:13am EST

19 February 2019

Westpac Group takes the protection of personal information and privacy extremely seriously.

We are aware of a recent data breach involving LandMark White Limited. We engage a LandMark White entity to conduct certain property valuations.

We are investigating this matter and it is our immediate priority to contact and support any Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA or RAMS customers who may be affected.

At this stage, we believe only a small number of individuals are potentially impacted.

The data disclosed includes property valuation details and some contact details (such as names, addresses and email addresses) of the various parties involved in the property valuation process.

No loan application details, such as financial and identification documents, were disclosed.

While we investigate the matter, we have also suspended sending any further work to LandMark White.

We are here to help, and encourage customers and other parties who are concerned by this issue to call us on our dedicated hotlines below between 8:00am and 8:00pm (AEDT):

  • Westpac: 1300 360 422 (Monday - Sunday)
  • St George: 1300 301 275 (Monday - Saturday)
  • Bank of Melbourne: 1300 729 340 (Monday - Saturday)
  • BankSA: 1300 554 005 (Monday - Saturday)

For RAMS, the dedicated hotline is 13 7267, open Monday - Friday from 8:00am to 8:00pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm AEDT.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 06:12:02 UTC
