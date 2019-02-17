Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/15
26.24 AUD   +0.19%
05:39pWESTPAC BANKING : 1Q Net Profit Steady on Average of Prior Half Year
DJ
02/15WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CPU
PU
02/14WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in TAH
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : 1Q Net Profit Steady on Average of Prior Half Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 05:39pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) earnings in the latest quarter benefited from a lift in mortgage rates and a drop in expenses, though the Australian bank warned it faced further customer remediation costs.

Westpac on Monday said its unaudited net profit totaled 1.95 billion Australian dollars (US$1.39 billion) in the three months through December. No comparable year-ago figure was disclosed, though the bank said it was in line with the quarterly average of the previous half-year.

First-quarter cash earnings--a figure tracked by analysts and which is the basis for calculating dividend payouts--was about A$2.04 billion. That compares with a quarterly average of A$1.91 billion for the second half of the last financial year, or A$2.05 billion before charges set aside for customer compensation, the bank said.

Westpac said the latest quarterly result included A$30 million in insurance claims for recent hailstorms in Sydney, but no material customer remediation charges. Still, it expected additional remediation costs in the fiscal second quarter, as well as an estimated A$35 million in claims costs for flooding in Queensland early in 2019.

The country's largest banks were heavily criticized in last year's sweeping review of misconduct in the financial industry, and a recently released final report that was submitted to the federal government has called for a number of changes. The banks in particular were called out for endemic charging of fees to customers for services that were never delivered.

For the latest quarter, Westpac said its net interest margin, a profit measure for banks, widened after repricing some lending rates late in the last financial year, though that excludes its treasury and markets operations, which were hit by weaker trading conditions.

Expenses for the quarter were lower than for the quarterly average of the prior six months with the bank's exit from its infrastructure-investment business, Hastings, and an absence of further remediation costs for the period.

Westpac said that stressed assets to total committed exposures were little changed over the quarter, and no new individual loans of more than A$10 million became impaired. Still, Australian mortgage delinquencies were 4 basis points higher over the quarter, and Australian unsecured delinquencies were up 10 basis points. The impairment charge for the quarter stood at A$204 million.

The closely watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio weakened to 10.4% at the end of December from 10.6% in September after the payment of the last dividend.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
05:39pWESTPAC BANKING : 1Q Net Profit Steady on Average of Prior Half Year
DJ
02/15WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CPU
PU
02/14WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in TAH
PU
02/12WESTPAC BANKING : MI Consumer Sentiment February (PDF 133KB)
PU
02/11WESTPAC BANKING : provides $250,000 and financial assistance to support the Nort..
AQ
02/11WESTPAC BANKING : Series 2014-3 Subordinated Notes - Call Notice
PU
02/11WESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in CBA
PU
02/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SCG
PU
02/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CBA
PU
02/08Australia's bruised big banks offered respite in inquiry wash-up
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 456 M
EBIT 2019 12 257 M
Net income 2019 8 314 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,22
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capitalization 90 464 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP4.63%64 610
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA15.22%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO5.30%231 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.