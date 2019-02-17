Westpac Banking : 1Q Net Profit Steady on Average of Prior Half Year

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) earnings in the latest quarter benefited from a lift in mortgage rates and a drop in expenses, though the Australian bank warned it faced further customer remediation costs.

Westpac on Monday said its unaudited net profit totaled 1.95 billion Australian dollars (US$1.39 billion) in the three months through December. No comparable year-ago figure was disclosed, though the bank said it was in line with the quarterly average of the previous half-year.

First-quarter cash earnings--a figure tracked by analysts and which is the basis for calculating dividend payouts--was about A$2.04 billion. That compares with a quarterly average of A$1.91 billion for the second half of the last financial year, or A$2.05 billion before charges set aside for customer compensation, the bank said.

Westpac said the latest quarterly result included A$30 million in insurance claims for recent hailstorms in Sydney, but no material customer remediation charges. Still, it expected additional remediation costs in the fiscal second quarter, as well as an estimated A$35 million in claims costs for flooding in Queensland early in 2019.

The country's largest banks were heavily criticized in last year's sweeping review of misconduct in the financial industry, and a recently released final report that was submitted to the federal government has called for a number of changes. The banks in particular were called out for endemic charging of fees to customers for services that were never delivered.

For the latest quarter, Westpac said its net interest margin, a profit measure for banks, widened after repricing some lending rates late in the last financial year, though that excludes its treasury and markets operations, which were hit by weaker trading conditions.

Expenses for the quarter were lower than for the quarterly average of the prior six months with the bank's exit from its infrastructure-investment business, Hastings, and an absence of further remediation costs for the period.

Westpac said that stressed assets to total committed exposures were little changed over the quarter, and no new individual loans of more than A$10 million became impaired. Still, Australian mortgage delinquencies were 4 basis points higher over the quarter, and Australian unsecured delinquencies were up 10 basis points. The impairment charge for the quarter stood at A$204 million.

The closely watched Common Equity tier 1 capital ratio weakened to 10.4% at the end of December from 10.6% in September after the payment of the last dividend.

