WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : 21/02/2019 Westpac comments on Maurice Blackburn responsible lending class action

02/21/2019

21 February 2019

Westpac today confirmed it is aware of the class action against it in regard to responsible lending laws being brought by Maurice Blackburn and litigation funder Harbour Litigation Funding.

Westpac takes its responsible lending obligations very seriously and will be defending the claims against it.

Westpac works closely with customers who experience financial difficulty to provide tailored assistance as required.

For further information:

David Lording
Media Relations
0419 683 411

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:55:04 UTC
