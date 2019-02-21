Westpac Banking : 21/02/2019 Westpac comments on Maurice Blackburn responsible lending class action

21 February 2019
Westpac today confirmed it is aware of the class action against it in regard to responsible lending laws being brought by Maurice Blackburn and litigation funder Harbour Litigation Funding.
Westpac takes its responsible lending obligations very seriously and will be defending the claims against it.
Westpac works closely with customers who experience financial difficulty to provide tailored assistance as required.
