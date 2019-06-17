Westpac Banking : 259C Exemption Notice - WBC

Westpac Banking Corporation (ABN 33 007 457 141) (the "Company") gives notice of the
aggregated percentage of voting shares in the company, in respect of which its controlled
entities have the power to control voting or disposal of in accordance with the terms of an
exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to
subsection 259C (2) of the Corporations Act 2001.
1. Previous Notice
Particulars of the aggregated percentage of voting share in the Company at the time at which it was last required to give a notice to the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") are contained in the notice
given to the ASX on:
19/03/2019
The notice was dated:
19/03/2019
2. Issued Share Capital
3,447,571,023Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company have been issued as at 14/06/2019.
3. Aggregate percentage of voting shares
The aggregated percentage of voting shares in respect of which the Company's controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives held by the Company's controlled entities is:
0.97%of total number of voting shares on issue.
4. Details of relevant interests
Details of present beneficial holders as at 14/06/2019for Westpac Banking Corporation and associated entities:
Holder of interest
Registered holder of
Nature of interest (7)
Class and
securities
number of
securities
Advance Asset
HSBC Custody
Advance Asset Management
Ordinary
Management Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Limited is the RE of various
14,960,679
Limited
unit trusts and, in that
capacity, can exercise the
power to vote or dispose of
the shares.
Asgard Capital
Asgard Capital
Asgard Capital Management
Ordinary
Management Limited
Management Limited
Limited ABN 92 009 279 592
716,088
AFSL 240695 is a custodian
and operator of Investor-
Directed Portfolio Service
(IDPS). Asgard Capital
Management Limited is the
custodian and operator of
Asgard eWrap Investment,
Asgard Funds Account,
LifeForce eWrap Investment
and Personal Choice Private
eWrap Investment Account.
BT Funds Management
HSBC Custody
BT Funds Management
Ordinary
Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Limited is the manager of
10,071,739
Limited
various superannuation funds,
institutional investor
portfolios and unit trusts and,
in that capacity, can exercise
the power to vote or dispose
of the shares.
BT Funds Management
HSBC Custody
BT Funds Management No.2
Ordinary
No.2 Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Limited is the manager,
172,070
Limited
trustee or responsible entity of
various superannuation funds,
institutional investor
portfolios and unit trusts and,
in that capacity, can exercise
the power to vote or dispose
of the shares.
BT Funds Management
Guardian Nominees
BT Funds Management (NZ)
Ordinary
(NZ) Limited
No. 2 Limited
Limited is the manager of
226,805
various superannuation funds,
institutional investor
portfolios and unit trusts and,
in that capacity, can exercise
the power to vote or dispose
of the shares.
Westpac RE Limited
HSBC Custody
Westpac RE Limited is the
Ordinary
Nominees (Australia)
manager, trustee or
4,670,315
Limited
responsible entity of various
superannuation funds,
institutional investor
portfolios and unit trusts and,
in that capacity, can exercise
the power to vote or dispose
of the shares.
Westpac Financial
HSBC Custody
Westpac Financial Services
Ordinary
Services Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Group Limited
2,601,353
Limited
Registered Holder of
Securities.
ABN 50 000 326 312.
Westpac Institutional
Westpac Institutional
Westpac Institutional Bank
Ordinary
Banking*
Banking
(WIB): provides financial
39,248
services to the corporate and
institutional customer base,
assisting and advising in the
management of cash, funding,
capital and market risk for
companies and institutions in
Australia and New Zealand. In
this capacity, can exercise the
power to vote or dispose of
the shares.
(*)Westpac Institutional Bank is a business name of Westpac Banking Corporation.
5. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
