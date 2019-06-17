Log in
Westpac Banking : 259C Exemption Notice - WBC

06/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT

Notice given in accordance with Australian Securities and Investments

Commission Corporations Act Subsection 259C (2) Exemption

To:

MarketAnnouncements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Westpac Banking Corporation (ABN 33 007 457 141) (the "Company") gives notice of the

aggregated percentage of voting shares in the company, in respect of which its controlled

entities have the power to control voting or disposal of in accordance with the terms of an

exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to

subsection 259C (2) of the Corporations Act 2001.

1. Previous Notice

Particulars of the aggregated percentage of voting share in the Company at the time at which it was last required to give a notice to the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") are contained in the notice

given to the ASX on:

19/03/2019

The notice was dated:

19/03/2019

2. Issued Share Capital

3,447,571,023Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company have been issued as at 14/06/2019.

3. Aggregate percentage of voting shares

The aggregated percentage of voting shares in respect of which the Company's controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives held by the Company's controlled entities is:

0.97%of total number of voting shares on issue.

4. Details of relevant interests

Details of present beneficial holders as at 14/06/2019for Westpac Banking Corporation and associated entities:

Holder of interest

Registered holder of

Nature of interest (7)

Class and

securities

number of

securities

Advance Asset

HSBC Custody

Advance Asset Management

Ordinary

Management Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Limited is the RE of various

14,960,679

Limited

unit trusts and, in that

capacity, can exercise the

power to vote or dispose of

the shares.

Asgard Capital

Asgard Capital

Asgard Capital Management

Ordinary

Management Limited

Management Limited

Limited ABN 92 009 279 592

716,088

AFSL 240695 is a custodian

and operator of Investor-

Directed Portfolio Service

(IDPS). Asgard Capital

Page 1 of 3

Management Limited is the

custodian and operator of

Asgard eWrap Investment,

Asgard Funds Account,

LifeForce eWrap Investment

and Personal Choice Private

eWrap Investment Account.

BT Funds Management

HSBC Custody

BT Funds Management

Ordinary

Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Limited is the manager of

10,071,739

Limited

various superannuation funds,

institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts and,

in that capacity, can exercise

the power to vote or dispose

of the shares.

BT Funds Management

HSBC Custody

BT Funds Management No.2

Ordinary

No.2 Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Limited is the manager,

172,070

Limited

trustee or responsible entity of

various superannuation funds,

institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts and,

in that capacity, can exercise

the power to vote or dispose

of the shares.

BT Funds Management

Guardian Nominees

BT Funds Management (NZ)

Ordinary

(NZ) Limited

No. 2 Limited

Limited is the manager of

226,805

various superannuation funds,

institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts and,

in that capacity, can exercise

the power to vote or dispose

of the shares.

Westpac RE Limited

HSBC Custody

Westpac RE Limited is the

Ordinary

Nominees (Australia)

manager, trustee or

4,670,315

Limited

responsible entity of various

superannuation funds,

institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts and,

in that capacity, can exercise

the power to vote or dispose

of the shares.

Westpac Financial

HSBC Custody

Westpac Financial Services

Ordinary

Services Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Group Limited

2,601,353

Limited

Registered Holder of

Securities.

ABN 50 000 326 312.

Westpac Institutional

Westpac Institutional

Westpac Institutional Bank

Ordinary

Banking*

Banking

(WIB): provides financial

39,248

services to the corporate and

institutional customer base,

assisting and advising in the

management of cash, funding,

capital and market risk for

companies and institutions in

Australia and New Zealand. In

this capacity, can exercise the

power to vote or dispose of

the shares.

(*)Westpac Institutional Bank is a business name of Westpac Banking Corporation.

Page 2 of 3

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC)

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Advance Asset Management Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Asgard Capital Management Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

BT Funds Management Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

BT Funds Management (NZ) Limited

Westpac On Takutai Square, 16 Takutai Square,

Auckland 1010 NZ

BT Funds Management No.2 Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Westpac RE Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Westpac Financial Services Limited

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Westpac Institutional Banking

Level 18, Westpac Place, 275 Kent Street, Sydney

NSW 2000

Signature

Print name

Tim Hartin

capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

date

17/06/2019

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:13:04 UTC
