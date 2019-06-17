Westpac Banking : 259C Exemption Notice - WBC

Notice given in accordance with Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations Act Subsection 259C (2) Exemption To: MarketAnnouncements Office ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Westpac Banking Corporation (ABN 33 007 457 141) (the "Company") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in the company, in respect of which its controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal of in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C (2) of the Corporations Act 2001.

1. Previous Notice

Particulars of the aggregated percentage of voting share in the Company at the time at which it was last required to give a notice to the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") are contained in the notice

given to the ASX on: 19/03/2019 The notice was dated: 19/03/2019

2. Issued Share Capital

3,447,571,023Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company have been issued as at 14/06/2019.

3. Aggregate percentage of voting shares

The aggregated percentage of voting shares in respect of which the Company's controlled entities have the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives held by the Company's controlled entities is:

0.97%of total number of voting shares on issue.

4. Details of relevant interests

Details of present beneficial holders as at 14/06/2019for Westpac Banking Corporation and associated entities: