Westpac Banking : Appendix 3B (updated)

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 3B (updated) New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Name of entity Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) ABN33 007 457 141 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 Class of securities issued or to be issued

2 Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Two classes of securities have been issued: 1. Tranche No. 1 of Series 2019-2 fully paid senior floating rate medium term notes due April 2024 ("Series 2019-2 Notes"); and 2. Tranche No. 1 of Series 2019-3 fully paid senior fixed rate medium term notes due April 2024 ("Series 2019-3 Notes"). 1. 19,000 Series 2019-2 Notes. 2. 3,500 Series 2019-3 Notes.

3 Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) The Series 2019-2 Notes are fully paid senior notes paying floating rate interest in denominations of A$100,000. The Series 2019-3 Notes are fully paid senior notes paying fixed rate interest in denominations of A$100,000.

4 Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities? If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do the extent to which theyYes.

The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank equally for payment in a winding up with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Westpac. The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank ahead for payment in a winding up of all unsecured and participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest paymentsubordinated obligations of Westpac. The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank ahead of all ordinary shares of Westpac. 5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 1. Series 2019-2 Notes: A$100,000 fully paid per note. 2. Series 2019-3 Notes: A$99,760 fully paid per note. The net proceeds of the issue of the Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes will be used for Westpac's general corporate purposes.

6a Is the entity an eligible entityNot Applicablethat has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holderNot Applicableresolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of securities issuedNot Applicablewithout security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of securities issued withNot Applicablesecurity holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of securities issued withNot Applicablesecurity holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of securities issuedNot Applicableunder an exception in rule 7.2

6g If securities issued under ruleNot Applicable7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Not Applicable

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Not Applicable

7 Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

8 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable) Number Class 3,447,571,023 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 3,900 Series 2010-1 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHAM 14,674 Series 2014-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBB 10,500 Series 2014-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBC 10,000 Series 2014-3 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBD 24,500 Series 2015-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBF 3,250 Series 2015-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBE 27,000 Series 2015-9 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBI 3,447,571,023 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 14,674 10,500 10,000 24,500 3,250 27,000 Series 2014-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2014-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2014-3 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Series 2015-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2015-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2015-9 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate 2,000 Series 2015-10 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBJ 30,500 Series 2015-15 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBL 1,750 Series 2015-16 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBM 4,250 Series 2015-20 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBN 7,000 Series 2016-1 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBP 18,928 Series 2016-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBQ 5,000 Series 2016-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBR 21,000 Series 2016-4 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBS 23,500 Series 2017-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBX 2,500 Series 2017-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBY 23,750 Series 2017-5 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCC 3,000 Series 2017-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCD 2,500 Series 2018-1 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCF 23,500 Series 2018-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCH 2,500 Series 2018-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCI 500 Series 2018-4 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCJ 7,250 Series 2018-5 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCK 500 Series 2018-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCL 5,500 Series 2018-7 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCM 15,000 Series 2018-8 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCN 3,000 Series 2018-9 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCO 24,500 Series 2018-10 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCP 2,000 30,500 1,750 4,250 7,000 18,928 5,000 21,000 23,500 2,500 23,750 3,000 2,500 23,500 2,500 500 7,250 500 5,500 15,000 3,000 24,500 Series 2015-10 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2015-15 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2015-16 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2015-20 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2016-1 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Series 2016-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2016-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2016-4 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2017-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2017-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2017-5 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2017-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2018-1 Fully Paid Subordinated FloatingSeries 2018-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2018-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2018-4 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2018-5 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Series 2018-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2018-7 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2018-8 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Series 2018-9 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Series 2018-10 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate 400 Series 2019-1 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCQ 19,000 Series 2019-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCR 3,500 Series 2019-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCS 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes ASX Code WBCPD 13,105,705 Westpac Capital Notes 2 ASX Code WBCPE 13,244,280 Westpac Capital Notes 3 ASX Code WBCPF 17,020,534 Westpac Capital Notes 4 ASX Code WBCPG 16,903,383 Westpac Capital Notes 5 ASX Code WBCPH 14,230,580 Westpac Capital Notes 6 ASX Code WBCPI Series 1183 CNY1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Instruments due February 2025 ASX Code WBCHBG Series 1187 AUD350,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due March 2027 ASX Code WBCHBHSubordinated Series 1198 SGD325,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due August 2027 ASX Code WBCHBKSubordinated Series 1227 USD100,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Instruments due February 2046 ASX Code WBCHBO Series 1267 JPY10,000,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Instruments due June 2026 ASX Code WBCHBT Series 1269 AUD175,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due June 2028 ASX Code WBCHBUSubordinated Series 1331 HKD600,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due July 2027 ASX Code WBCHBZSubordinated Series 1333 AUD350,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due August 2029 ASX Code WBCHCASubordinated Series 1361 AUD185,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Instruments due February 2048 ASX Code WBCHCE Series 1371 AUD130,000,000 Fixed Rate Instruments due March 2048 ASX Code WBCHCGSubordinated Number Class 840,679 Chief Executive Officer Long Term Variable Reward Plan 833,967 Westpac Performance Plan 4,195,679 Westpac Long Term Variable Reward Plan USD1.25 billion 5.00% Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities Series 1183 Series 1187 AUD350,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1198 SGD325,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1227 USD100,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1267 JPY10,000, Series 1269 AUD175,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1331 HKD600,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1333 AUD350,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1361 AUD185,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Series 1371 AUD130,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Class Number Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 400 Series 2019-1 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate 19,000 Series 2019-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate 3,500 Series 2019-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes ASX Code WBCPD 13,105,705 Westpac Capital Notes 2 ASX Code WBCPE 13,244,280 Westpac Capital Notes 3 ASX Code WBCPF 17,020,534 Westpac Capital Notes 4 ASX Code WBCPG 16,903,383 Westpac Capital Notes 5 ASX Code WBCPH 14,230,580 Westpac Capital Notes 6 ASX Code WBCPI CNY1,250,000, 9 Number and class of all securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable) 833,967 Attachments Original document

