Westpac Banking : Appendix 3B (updated)

Name of entity
Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac)
ABN33 007 457 141
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1 Class of securities issued or to be issued
2 Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Two classes of securities have been issued:
1. Tranche No. 1 of Series 2019-2 fully paid senior floating rate medium term notes due April 2024 ("Series 2019-2 Notes"); and
2. Tranche No. 1 of Series 2019-3 fully paid senior fixed rate medium term notes due April 2024 ("Series 2019-3 Notes").
1.
19,000 Series 2019-2 Notes.
2. 3,500 Series 2019-3 Notes.
3 Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The Series 2019-2 Notes are fully paid senior notes paying floating rate interest in denominations of A$100,000.
The Series 2019-3 Notes are fully paid senior notes paying fixed rate interest in denominations of A$100,000.
4 Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities?
the extent to which theyYes.
The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank equally for payment in a winding up with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Westpac.
The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank ahead for payment in a winding up of all unsecured and
The Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes rank ahead of all ordinary shares of Westpac.
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
1. Series 2019-2 Notes: A$100,000 fully paid per note.
2. Series 2019-3 Notes: A$99,760 fully paid per note.
The net proceeds of the issue of the Series 2019-2 Notes and the Series 2019-3 Notes will be used for Westpac's general corporate purposes.
7 Issue dates
8 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX
Number
Class
3,447,571,023
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,900
Series 2010-1 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHAM
14,674
Series 2014-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBB
10,500
Series 2014-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBC
10,000
Series 2014-3 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBD
24,500
Series 2015-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBF
3,250
Series 2015-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBE
27,000
Series 2015-9 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBI
2,000
Series 2015-10 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBJ
30,500
Series 2015-15 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBL
1,750
Series 2015-16 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBM
4,250
Series 2015-20 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBN
7,000
Series 2016-1 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBP
18,928
Series 2016-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBQ
5,000
Series 2016-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBR
21,000
Series 2016-4 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBS
23,500
Series 2017-1 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBX
2,500
Series 2017-2 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHBY
23,750
Series 2017-5 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCC
3,000
Series 2017-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCD
2,500
Series 2018-1 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCF
23,500
Series 2018-2 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCH
2,500
Series 2018-3 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCI
500
Series 2018-4 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCJ
7,250
Series 2018-5 Fully Paid Subordinated Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCK
500
Series 2018-6 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCL
5,500
Series 2018-7 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCM
15,000
Series 2018-8 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCN
3,000
Series 2018-9 Fully Paid Senior Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCO
24,500
Series 2018-10 Fully Paid Senior Floating Rate Medium Term Notes ASX Code WBCHCP
