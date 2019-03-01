Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : Appendix 3X - Margaret Seale

03/01/2019 | 03:03am EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Informationand documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entityWestpac Banking Corporation

ABN33 007 457 141

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Margaret Leone Seale

Date of appointment

1 March 2019

Part 1 -Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is theregistered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2- Director's relevantinterests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Madame Hardy Pty Ltd ATF Seale Hardy Super Fund

Madame Hardy Pty Ltd ATF The D & M Family Trust

Tavumi Pty Ltd ATF Seale Family Trust

Number & class of Securities

5,145 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,984 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

12,522 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 3,220 Westpac Capital Notes 2

Part 3- Director's interests in contracts

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" shouldbe disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:03:03 UTC
