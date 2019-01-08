Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP (WBC)
  Report  
Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y

01/08/2019 | 03:39am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change ofDirector's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information anddocuments given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac")

ABN 33 007 457 141

Date: 8 January 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian Charles Hartzer

Date of last notice

28 December 2018

Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

Direct interestorindirect

Direct

Direct

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

-

-

Springfield 2012 Pty

Ltd

ATF Springfield Trust

Date of change

3 January 2019

-

3 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

109,473

840,679

42,005

Class

Westpac fully paid ordinary shares

Rights to acquire fully paid ordinary shares

Westpac fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

-

-

43,914

Number disposed

43,914

-

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$25.00 per Westpac fully paid ordinary share

-

$25.00 per Westpac fully paid ordinary share

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

65,559

840,679 (unchanged)

85,919

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Off-market transfer

-

Off-market transfer

Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosedin this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3-+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NO

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:03 UTC
