Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")

ABN 33 007 457 141

Date: 30 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven John Harker Date of last notice 1 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Evalili Pty Ltd ATF SLH Superannuation Fund (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 25 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Nil Class Westpac fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 10,365 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $28.8455 per Westpac fully paid ordinary share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 10,365 Nature of change On market trade Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back