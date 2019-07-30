Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/30
29 AUD   +1.01%
04:05aWESTPAC BANKING : Appendix 3Y
PU
07/29WESTPAC BANKING : Trans-Tasman Business Circle (PDF 113KB)
PU
07/25Credit Suisse Names Richard Gibb as New Australia CEO
DJ
Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y

07/30/2019 | 04:05am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")

ABN 33 007 457 141

Date: 30 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven John Harker

Date of last notice

1 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Evalili Pty Ltd ATF SLH Superannuation Fund

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

25 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Westpac fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

10,365

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$28.8455 per Westpac fully paid ordinary share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

10,365

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:04:05 UTC
