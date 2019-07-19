Log in
07/19
27.88 AUD   +1.09%
04:50aWESTPAC BANKING : Appendix 3Y - Margie Seale
PU
07/17WESTPAC BANKING : Revised Fitch credit rating outlook
PU
07/17Australia bank watchdog pledges tougher stance, seeks more funds
RE
Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y - Margie Seale

07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")

ABN 33 007 457 141

Date: 19 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Margaret Leone Seale

Date of last notice

1 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Indirect

Indirect

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Madame Hardy

Madame

Tavumi Pty Ltd

Tavumi Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Pty Ltd ATF

Hardy Pty Ltd

ATF Seale

ATF Seale

Note: Provide details of the

Seale Hardy

ATF The

Family Trust

Family Trust

circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Super Fund

D & M Family

interest.

Trust

Date of change

12 July 2019

-

-

-

No. of securities held prior

5,145

2,984

12,522

3,220

to change

Class

Westpac fully

Westpac fully

Westpac fully

Westpac Capital

paid ordinary

paid ordinary

paid ordinary

Notes 2

shares

shares

shares

(WBCPE)

Number acquired

1,068

-

-

-

Number disposed

-

-

-

-

Value/Consideration

$28.12 per

-

-

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

Westpac fully

provide details and estimated valuation

paid ordinary

share

No. of securities held after

6,213

2,984

12,522

3,220

change

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On market trade

No change

No change

No change

Example: on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
