Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y - Margie Seale

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")

ABN 33 007 457 141

Date: 19 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Margaret Leone Seale Date of last notice 1 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Indirect Indirect Indirect Nature of indirect interest Madame Hardy Madame Tavumi Pty Ltd Tavumi Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Pty Ltd ATF Hardy Pty Ltd ATF Seale ATF Seale Note: Provide details of the Seale Hardy ATF The Family Trust Family Trust circumstances giving rise to the relevant Super Fund D & M Family interest. Trust Date of change 12 July 2019 - - - No. of securities held prior 5,145 2,984 12,522 3,220 to change Class Westpac fully Westpac fully Westpac fully Westpac Capital paid ordinary paid ordinary paid ordinary Notes 2 shares shares shares (WBCPE) Number acquired 1,068 - - - Number disposed - - - - Value/Consideration $28.12 per - - - Note: If consideration is non-cash, Westpac fully provide details and estimated valuation paid ordinary share No. of securities held after 6,213 2,984 12,522 3,220 change