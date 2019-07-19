Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y - Margie Seale

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")
ABN 33 007 457 141
Date: 19 July 2019
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Margaret Leone Seale
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 March 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Indirect
|
Indirect
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Madame Hardy
|
Madame
|
Tavumi Pty Ltd
|
Tavumi Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
Pty Ltd ATF
|
Hardy Pty Ltd
|
ATF Seale
|
ATF Seale
|
Note: Provide details of the
|
Seale Hardy
|
ATF The
|
Family Trust
|
Family Trust
|
circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Super Fund
|
D & M Family
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
12 July 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior
|
5,145
|
2,984
|
12,522
|
3,220
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Westpac fully
|
Westpac fully
|
Westpac fully
|
Westpac Capital
|
|
paid ordinary
|
paid ordinary
|
paid ordinary
|
Notes 2
|
|
shares
|
shares
|
shares
|
(WBCPE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1,068
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$28.12 per
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
|
Westpac fully
|
|
|
|
provide details and estimated valuation
|
paid ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after
|
6,213
|
2,984
|
12,522
|
3,220
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
On market trade
|
No change
|
No change
|
No change
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market
|
|
|
|
|
trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
|
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
|
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
NO
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC