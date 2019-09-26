Westpac Banking : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPE

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
WBCPE - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday September 26, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.69270000
Ex Date
Thursday December 12, 2019
Record Date
Friday December 13, 2019
Payment Date
Monday December 23, 2019
Additional Information
The Distribution Rate was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)
as follows:
Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 24 September 2019: 0.9191% pa
-
Margin: 3.0500% pa = 3.9691% pa
x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70
= Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa
The cash amount of the Distribution on each Westpac Capital Note 2 (WCN 2) was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa
x Face Value: AUD 100
x days in Distribution Period: 91 / 365
= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.6927, fully franked
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
|
1.1 Name of +Entity
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
33007457141
|
ABN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
WBC
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday September 26, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
WBCPE
ASX +Security Description
CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of one quarter
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 23, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday December 13, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday December 12, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Monday December 23, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
|
|
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.69270000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.69270000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.69270000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
|
foreign income amount per security
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
|
3D.1 Start date of payment period
|
3D.2 End date of payment period
|
Tuesday September 24, 2019
|
Monday December 23, 2019
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
Tuesday September 24, 2019
3D.4 Describe how the date that dividend/distribution rate is set is determined
First Business Day of the Distribution Period
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period
91
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
0.9191 %
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
90 day Bank Bill Rate on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period. For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin
3.0500 %
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
Margin set at the time of issue of WCN 2 and will not change. For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate
-1.1907 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
Other rate = A - B where
A = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)
B = Bank Bill Rate + Margin
Tax Rate (expressed as a decimal) means the Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of Westpac as at the relevant Distribution Payment Date (30%). For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
2.7784 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
Distribution Rate = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)
Part 5 - Further information
|
|
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Capitalised terms in this announcement have the meanings given in the WCN 2 Prospectus, which is available from www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes2.
This Distribution payment is subject to Westpac's absolute discretion and the Distribution payment conditions being satisfied in respect of the Distribution Payment Date. (NB: These are standard conditions in respect of each quarterly Distribution paid on WCN 2 - refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus.)
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
|
