Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
29.86 AUD   -0.10%
04:38aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPF
PU
04:38aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPE
PU
04:08aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPH
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WBCPE - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 26, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.69270000

Ex Date

Thursday December 12, 2019

Record Date

Friday December 13, 2019

Payment Date

Monday December 23, 2019

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)

as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 24 September 2019: 0.9191% pa

  • Margin: 3.0500% pa = 3.9691% pa
    x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70
    = Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa

The cash amount of the Distribution on each Westpac Capital Note 2 (WCN 2) was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa

x Face Value: AUD 100

x days in Distribution Period: 91 / 365

= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.6927, fully franked

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.1 Name of +Entity

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

33007457141

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

WBC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday September 26, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WBCPE

ASX +Security Description

CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of one quarter

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 23, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday December 13, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday December 12, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday December 23, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.69270000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.69270000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.69270000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period

3D.2 End date of payment period

Tuesday September 24, 2019

Monday December 23, 2019

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

Tuesday September 24, 2019

3D.4 Describe how the date that dividend/distribution rate is set is determined

First Business Day of the Distribution Period

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period

91

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

0.9191 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

90 day Bank Bill Rate on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period. For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin

3.0500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Margin set at the time of issue of WCN 2 and will not change. For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate

-1.1907 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

Other rate = A - B where

A = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)

B = Bank Bill Rate + Margin

Tax Rate (expressed as a decimal) means the Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of Westpac as at the relevant Distribution Payment Date (30%). For more information, refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

2.7784 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

Distribution Rate = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)

Part 5 - Further information

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the meanings given in the WCN 2 Prospectus, which is available from www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes2.

This Distribution payment is subject to Westpac's absolute discretion and the Distribution payment conditions being satisfied in respect of the Distribution Payment Date. (NB: These are standard conditions in respect of each quarterly Distribution paid on WCN 2 - refer to the WCN 2 Prospectus.)

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The Distribution Rate was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)

as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 24 September 2019: 0.9191% pa

  • Margin: 3.0500% pa = 3.9691% pa
    x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70
    = Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa

The cash amount of the Distribution on each Westpac Capital Note 2 (WCN 2) was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.7784% pa

x Face Value: AUD 100

x days in Distribution Period: 91 / 365

= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.6927, fully franked

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:37:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
04:38aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPF
PU
04:38aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPE
PU
04:08aWESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPH
PU
09/25WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW
PU
09/25WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYI
PU
09/23WESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPI
PU
09/22WESTPAC BANKING : 23/09/2019 Westpac is proud signatory to the Principles for Re..
PU
09/20WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32
PU
09/20WESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in S32
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index August (PDF 132KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20 978 M
EBIT 2019 11 603 M
Net income 2019 7 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,16%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,73x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,99  AUD
Last Close Price 29,89  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Gary Thursby Chief Operating Officer
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
David Lees Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP19.37%70 297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%190 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group