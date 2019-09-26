Westpac Banking : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPF

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WBCPF - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.00% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-21

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 26, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.85780000

Ex Date

Thursday December 12, 2019

Record Date

Friday December 13, 2019

Payment Date

Monday December 23, 2019

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate)

as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 23 September 2019: 0.9150% pa

Margin: 4.0000% pa = 4.9150% pa

x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70

= Distribution Rate: 3.4405% pa

The cash amount of the Distribution on each Westpac Capital Note 3 (WCN 3) was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 3.4405% pa

x Face Value: AUD 100

x days in Distribution Period: 91 / 365

= cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.8578 fully franked

As 22 December 2019 is not a Business Day, the Distribution payment will be made on the next Business Day, 23 December 2019.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details