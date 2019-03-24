Log in
Westpac Banking : Earnings Hit By Further Remediation Provisions

03/24/2019

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp.'s (WBC.AU) first-half earnings will be dented by the cost of further customer remediation and the Australian bank warned it may book additional provisions for refunding customers of its authorized representatives.

In a regulatory statement Monday, Westpac said its cash earnings for the half year would be reduced by an estimated 260 million Australian dollars (US$184.1 million) due to provisions largely relating to issues identified in previous financial years.

About half of the provisions are associated with the bank's financial-advice business, and remainder to business and consumer banking operations, Westpac said. The bank last week unveiled plans to restructure its wealth-management division and exit its financial-planning operations.

The bank said the additional provisions stem from remediation work including refunds tied to certain ongoing advice fees charged by Westpac's salaried financial planners. The refunds also cover some consumer and business customers that had interest-only loans that didn't automatically switch, when required, to principal-and-interest loans, and refunds to certain business customers who were provided with business loans where they have been given loans covered by the country's National Consumer Protection Act.

Westpac's cash earnings were hit with A$118 million in customer remediation provisions in the 2017 financial year and A$281 million in 2018.

The bank said it was focused on identifying and making refunds to customers as soon as possible and would begin remediation in the fiscal second half for customers of authorised representatives still operating under BT Financial Group's licences. Work is also underway to determine the extent of services provided by authorized representatives no longer under licenses of the bank's BT unit, including those who have left the industry.

Westpac recorded a first-half net profit of A$4.2 billion and cash earnings of A$4.25 billion in the last financial year.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

