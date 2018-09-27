Westpac Banking : Expects Further Provisions, Costs to Hit Earnings

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) has flagged a 235 million Australian dollar (US$170.5 million) sting to its annual earnings from ongoing efforts to refund customers who were charged fees for advice that wasn't delivered and the cost of recent lawsuits.

The bank in a statement Thursday said it was still finalizing details of provisions and costs it expected to book in its results for the financial year through September, but expected two thirds of the impact to be recorded as negative revenue and the remainder as costs.

The financial hit relates to an increase in provisions for refunds associated with certain advice-fees charged by its financial planners following more detailed analysis of cases dating back to 2008. It also covers increased provisions for refunds to customers who received inadequate financial advice from the bank's planners and further provisions related to legacy issues as part of a detailed review of financial products and remediation efforts, Westpac said.

Included is costs and penalties awarded in recent civil lawsuits over responsible lending and alleged manipulation of a benchmark interest rate, but not costs associated with an ongoing government-launched judicial probe of misconduct in Australia's financial industry, the bank said.

"It is disappointing some of our past practices have not lived up to appropriate standards," Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said. "We are committed to fixing any issue identified, as well as ensuring that any customer affected has not been disadvantaged."

The bank said a program of reviews will continue into the next financial year, including an investigation and potential further costs associated with advice fees charged by the planners aligned with Westpac.

The hit to cash earnings comes a day before an interim report is due to be released to the federal government by the royal-commission probe into industry misconduct. It is unclear whether the report will make initial recommendations to Canberra before a final report is submitted by February.

Westpac, one of the country's biggest banks, in September agreed to pay a A$35 million penalty to settle a court case launched by the corporate regulator and accepted it shouldn't have approved about 10,500 loans granted between the end of 2011 and early 2015. In May, a federal court judge found Westpac hadn't engaged in market manipulation but had engaged in "unconscionable conduct" on four of 16 alleged occasions when the regulator accused it of attempting to manipulate trading of the country's bank bill swap rate between 2010 and 2012.

The bank is scheduled to release its annual result on Nov. 5.

In the last year, its cash earnings--a measure tracked by analysts that strips out items not used to calculate dividends, such as the impact of Treasury shares and the amortization of intangibles--were up by 3.1% at A$8.06 billion. It took a provision of A$169 million that year for customer refunds and payments.

