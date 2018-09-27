Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP (WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westpac Banking : Expects Further Provisions, Costs to Hit Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 09:20am CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AU) has flagged a 235 million Australian dollar (US$170.5 million) sting to its annual earnings from ongoing efforts to refund customers who were charged fees for advice that wasn't delivered and the cost of recent lawsuits.

The bank in a statement Thursday said it was still finalizing details of provisions and costs it expected to book in its results for the financial year through September, but expected two thirds of the impact to be recorded as negative revenue and the remainder as costs.

The financial hit relates to an increase in provisions for refunds associated with certain advice-fees charged by its financial planners following more detailed analysis of cases dating back to 2008. It also covers increased provisions for refunds to customers who received inadequate financial advice from the bank's planners and further provisions related to legacy issues as part of a detailed review of financial products and remediation efforts, Westpac said.

Included is costs and penalties awarded in recent civil lawsuits over responsible lending and alleged manipulation of a benchmark interest rate, but not costs associated with an ongoing government-launched judicial probe of misconduct in Australia's financial industry, the bank said.

"It is disappointing some of our past practices have not lived up to appropriate standards," Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said. "We are committed to fixing any issue identified, as well as ensuring that any customer affected has not been disadvantaged."

The bank said a program of reviews will continue into the next financial year, including an investigation and potential further costs associated with advice fees charged by the planners aligned with Westpac.

The hit to cash earnings comes a day before an interim report is due to be released to the federal government by the royal-commission probe into industry misconduct. It is unclear whether the report will make initial recommendations to Canberra before a final report is submitted by February.

Westpac, one of the country's biggest banks, in September agreed to pay a A$35 million penalty to settle a court case launched by the corporate regulator and accepted it shouldn't have approved about 10,500 loans granted between the end of 2011 and early 2015. In May, a federal court judge found Westpac hadn't engaged in market manipulation but had engaged in "unconscionable conduct" on four of 16 alleged occasions when the regulator accused it of attempting to manipulate trading of the country's bank bill swap rate between 2010 and 2012.

The bank is scheduled to release its annual result on Nov. 5.

In the last year, its cash earnings--a measure tracked by analysts that strips out items not used to calculate dividends, such as the impact of Treasury shares and the amortization of intangibles--were up by 3.1% at A$8.06 billion. It took a provision of A$169 million that year for customer refunds and payments.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
09:32aWESTPAC BANKING : 27/09/2018 Westpac outlines further provisions for customer pa..
PU
09:20aWESTPAC BANKING : Expects Further Provisions, Costs to Hit Earnings
DJ
09/25Australian watchdog slams banks for delays in reporting breaches
RE
09/19WESTPAC BANKING : 19/09/2018 Hey Siri, make my banking easier!
PU
09/18WESTPAC BANKING : Foundation Community Grants to Help 30,000 Australians in Need
AQ
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : 17/09/2018 Westpac Foundation Community Grants to help 30,000 ..
PU
09/06NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian regulator files suit against NAB over fees ..
RE
09/05WESTPAC BANKING : and ASIC Settle Responsible Lending Proceedings
AQ
09/05EXCLUSIVE : Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over misconduc..
RE
09/05Exclusive - Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over miscon..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12INTERACTIVE BROKERS - ASIA-PACIFIC C : The Week Ahead 
09/1133 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Fetch 3.6-12.6% Yields For September 
08/05WBK : Ringing The Register 
07/3130 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Show 3.5-13.7% Yields For Dog Days 
06/2529 'Safer' Dividend Financials Boast 5.77% To 13.71% Summer Yields 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 22 280 M
EBIT 2018 12 452 M
Net income 2018 8 349 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,75%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 11,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 95 762 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
David Lees Chief Financial Officer
David Curran Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP-11.29%69 345
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.55%285 026
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.55%233 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.