Westpac Banking : MI Consumer Sentiment August (PDF 169KB)

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bulletin 14 August 2019 Consumer Sentiment bounces back •The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment rose 3.6% to 100 in August from 96.5 in July. Superficially this result comes as somewhat of a surprise given that the survey was conducted against a turbulent backdrop with global financial markets roiled by escalating trade tensions between the US and China, the ASX down 3.4% and the AUD off 3¢ US since the July survey. However, the result does come in the aftermath of an unexpected 4.7% fall in the Index in June/July that came despite consecutive rate cuts from the RBA and the restoration of political certainty following the May Federal election. At the time, particularly following the July fall of 4%, we speculated that households may have been unnerved by the unusual sequence of consecutive rate reductions, implying that there might be some alarming drop in confidence in official circles around the economic outlook. Realising that lower rates are in the offing but that there is no need for further consecutive changes might be a more encouraging signal for households than a rapid sequence of rate cuts. Indeed part of the gain is consistent with firming expectations for additional interest rate cuts. The RBA left rates on hold at its August meeting, pausing after the two cuts in June and July but retained a clear easing bias. The media and economic forecasters now expect a further lowering in the official cash rate in coming months. This is influencing consumer views. Responses to an additional question on expectations for mortgage interest rates, run every six months, show just 31% expect rates to be higher in a year's time compared to 43% when the question was last run in February and 50% this time a year ago. This is the most dovish mix of responses seen since mid-2012 when the RBA was moving through a significant policy easing cycle. This less alarmist but nevertheless confident view on interest rates appears to have calmed expectations for the economic outlook. The sub-index tracking expectations for the 'economy, next 12 months' rallied 9.6% in August, reversing most of last month's 12.3% slump but still down 8.3% since May. Longer term expectations for the economy also recovered, the 'economy, next 5 years' sub-index rising 4.5% after recording a 6.7% fall last month. Views around family finances have shown a more muted improvement. The sub-index tracking consumers' expectations for 'finances, next 12 months' rose 0.7% but remained in slightly pessimistic territory. The 'finances vs a year ago' sub-index lifted 0.9% to a five month high, although at 86.5, the sub-index remains at weak levels overall. The muted gains are despite further signs of improvement in Australia's housing market and the "Federal government's tax relief which may be starting to see cash flow to some households. Consumer Sentiment Index 130 index index 130 120 120 110 110 100 100 90 90 80 80 Sources: Westpac Economics, Melbourne Institute 70 70 Aug-03 Aug-07 Aug-11 Aug-15 Aug-19 Spending attitudes showed a firmer gain, the 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index is up 2.8% in August to the highest level in over a year. A major influence on the near term economic outlook is going to be the mix between spending and saving as households receive their increased tax rebates. With sentiment flat and households remaining risk averse we expect consumers to favour saving over spending so this lift in 'time to buy' is an encouraging sign for retailers. Consumers' job loss fears eased slightly in August. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index improved slightly recording a 0.8% decline to 133.3 (recall that lower readings indicate that more consumers expect unemployment to fall in the year ahead). While the Index is around its long run average level, it has risen 10.3% since May, a significant deterioration from what were consistently better than average readings seen over the six months to February. Housing-related sentiment continues to show a clear positive response to lower interest rates with assessments of both 'time to buy' and house price expectations recording further gains in August. The 'time to buy a dwelling' index rose 3.0% to 126.9, comfortably above the long run average of 120 and the highest level since early 2014. Sydney and Melbourne continue to lead the turnaround although buyer sentiment posted particularly strong gains in WA and SA this month. Buyer sentiment has been notably softer in Queensland, the state index down 6.4% this month and down 11.6% on a year ago. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of House Price Expectations Index posted a solid 5.1% increase. At 125.4, the Index is up 40% since May and back on a par with levels in mid-2018, although still 18% below its previous peak in March 2017. All major states recorded a lift in price expectations this month. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The forecasts given above are predictive in character. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The results ultimately achieved may differ substantially from these forecasts. 1 The Reserve Bank Board next meets on September 3. Westpac expects that the Board will decide to keep rates on hold in September before cutting rates by another 25bps at the October meeting with a final 25bp move taking the cash rate to 0.5% in February. Signals from the RBA are quite clear. In its recent Statement on Monetary Policy the RBA lowered its forecasts for inflation, wages and growth, while lifting its forecasts for the unemployment rate. Those forecasts were despite basing them on the technical assumption of adopting market pricing, which anticipates two more rate cuts. Accordingly we feel reasonably comfortable that the RBA Board will be cutting rates at least twice more in this cycle. Bill Evans, Chief Economist Consumer Sentiment - August 2019 avg* Aug 2017 Aug 2018 Jul 2019 Aug 2019 %mth %yr Consumer Sentiment Index 101.5 95.5 103.6 96.5 100.0 3.6 -3.5 Family finances vs a year ago 89.4 78.1 88.3 85.7 86.5 0.9 -2.1 Family finances next 12mths 107.7 100.4 106.0 98.4 99.1 0.7 -6.5 Economic conditions next 12mths 91.0 93.3 100.3 87.1 95.5 9.6 -4.8 Economic conditions next 5yrs 91.3 89.3 101.1 91.6 95.7 4.5 -5.3 Time to buy a major household item 127.3 116.1 122.4 119.7 123.0 2.8 0.5 Time to buy a dwelling 119.6 94.5 108.8 123.2 126.9 3.0 16.7 Unemployment Expectations Index 130.0 132.5 129.3 134.4 133.3 -0.8 3.1 House Price Expectations Index 125.5 146.0 112.8 119.4 125.4 5.1 11.2 Source: Westpac-Melbourne Institute *avg over full history of the survey, all indexes except 'time to buy a dwelling', 'unemployment expectations' and 'house price expectations' are seasonally adjusted Survey interviews are conducted by OZINFO Research on the telephone using trained interviewers. Survey interviews are conducted by OZINFO Research on the telephone using trained interviewers. Telephone numbers and the household respondent are selected at random. This latest survey is based on 1200 adults aged 18 years and over, across Australia. It was coducted in the week from 5 August to 10 August 2019. The data have been weighted to reflect Australia's population distribution. Copyright at all times remains with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research. Disclaimer This material contains general commentary, and market colour. The material does not constitute investment advice. Certain types of transactions, including those involving futures, options and high yield securities give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. We recommend that you seek your own independent legal or financial advice before proceeding with any investment decision. This information has been prepared without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. This material may contain material provided by third parties. While such material is published with the necessary permission none of Westpac or its related entities accepts any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such material. Although we have made every effort to ensure the information is free from error, none of Westpac or its related entities warrants the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information, or otherwise endorses it in any way. Except where contrary to law, Westpac and its related entities intend by this notice to exclude liability for the information. The information is subject to change without notice and none of Westpac or its related entities is under any obligation to update the information or correct any inaccuracy which may become apparent at a later date. The information contained in this material does not constitute an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to subscribe for, purchase or sell any financial instrument or to enter a legally binding contract. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The ultimate outcomes may differ substantially from these forecasts. Country disclosures Australia: Westpac holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (No. 233714). This material is provided to you solely for your own use and in your capacity as a wholesale client of Westpac. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Westpac Institutional Bank refers to the brand under which products and services are provided by either Westpac or Westpac New Zealand Limited ("WNZL"). Any product or service made available by WNZL does not represent an offer from Westpac or any of its subsidiaries (other than WNZL). Neither Westpac nor its other subsidiaries guarantee or otherwise support the performance of WNZL in respect of any such product. The current disclosure statements for the New Zealand branch of Westpac and WNZL can be obtained at the internet address www.westpac.co.nz. For further information please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (available from your Relationship Manager) for any product for which a Product Disclosure Statement is required, or applicable customer agreement. Download the Westpac NZ QFE Group Financial Advisers Act 2008 Disclosure Statement at www.westpac.co.nz. China, Hong Kong, Singapore and India: This material has been prepared and issued for distribution in Singapore to institutional investors, accredited investors and expert investors (as defined in the applicable Singapore laws and regulations) only. Recipients in Singapore of this material should contact Westpac Singapore Branch in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, this material. Westpac Singapore Branch holds a wholesale banking licence and is subject to supervision by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Westpac Hong Kong Branch holds a banking license and is subject to supervision by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Westpac Hong Kong branch also holds a license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities. This material is intended only to "professional investors" as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under that Ordinance. Westpac Shanghai and Beijing Branches hold banking licenses and are subject to supervision by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). Westpac Mumbai Branch holds a banking license from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and subject to regulation and supervision by the RBI. UK: The contents of this communication, which have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of Westpac Banking Corporation London and Westpac Europe Limited. Westpac (a) has its principal place of business in the United Kingdom at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, and is registered at Cardiff in the UK (as Branch No. BR00106), and (b) authorised and regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in Australia. Westpac is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Westpac is subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request. Westpac Europe Limited is a company registered in England (number 05660023) and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. This communication is being made only to and is directed at (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (b) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. The investments to which this communication relates are only available to and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such investments will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely upon this communication or any of its contents. In the same way, the information contained in this communication is intended for "eligible counterparties" and "professional clients" as defined by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and is not intended for "retail clients". With this in mind, Westpac expressly prohibits you from passing on the information in this communication to any third party. In particular this communication and, in each case, any copies thereof may not be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly into any restricted jurisdiction. This communication is made in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation(EU) 596/2014). Disclaimer Disclaimer continued Investment Recommendations Disclosure The material may contain investment recommendations, including information recommending an investment strategy. Reasonable steps have been taken to ensure that the material is presented in a clear, accurate and objective manner. Investment Recommendations for Financial Instruments covered by MAR are made in compliance with Article 20 MAR. Westpac does not apply MAR Investment Recommendation requirements to Spot Foreign Exchange which is out of scope for MAR. Unless otherwise indicated, there are no planned updates to this Investment Recommendation at the time of publication. Westpac has no obligation to update, modify or amend this Investment Recommendation or to notify the recipients of this Investment Recommendation should any information, including opinion, forecast or estimate set out in this Investment Recommendation change or subsequently become inaccurate. Westpac will from time to time dispose of and acquire financial instruments of companies covered in this Investment Recommendation as principal and act as a market maker or liquidity provider in such financial instruments. Westpac does not have any proprietary positions in equity shares of issuers that are the subject of an investment recommendation. Westpac may have provided investment banking services to the issuer in the course of the past 12 months. Westpac does not permit any issuer to see or comment on any investment recommendation prior to its completion and distribution. Individuals who produce investment recommendations are not permitted to undertake any transactions in any financial instruments or derivatives in relation to the issuers covered by the investment recommendations they produce. Westpac has implemented policies and procedures, which are designed to ensure conflicts of interests are managed consistently and appropriately, and to treat clients fairly. The following arrangements have been adopted for the avoidance and prevention of conflicts in interests associated with the provision of investment recommendations. Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements; physical separation of various Business/Support Units; Strict and well defined wall/cell crossing procedures; a "need to know" policy; documented and well defined procedures for dealing with conflicts of interest; reasonable steps by Compliance to ensure that the Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements remain effective and that such arrangements are adequately monitored. U.S.: Westpac operates in the United States of America as a federally licensed branch, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Westpac is also registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a Swap Dealer, but is neither registered as, or affiliated with, a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the US CFTC. Westpac Capital Markets, LLC ('WCM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westpac, is a broker-dealer registered under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('the Exchange Act') and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ('FINRA'). This communication is provided for distribution to U.S. institutional investors in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 15a-6 under the Exchange Act and is not subject to all of the independence and disclosure standards applicable to debt research reports prepared for retail investors in the United States. WCM is the U.S. distributor of this communication and accepts responsibility for the contents of this communication. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. If you would like to speak to someone regarding any security mentioned herein, please contact WCM on +1 212 389 1269. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. Investing in any non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments mentioned in this communication may present certain risks. The securities of non-U.S. issuers may not be registered with, or be subject to the regulations of, the SEC in the United States. Information on such non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments may be limited. Non-U.S. companies may not subject to audit and reporting standards and regulatory requirements comparable to those in effect in the United States. The value of any investment or income from any securities or related derivative instruments denominated in a currency other than U.S. dollars is subject to exchange rate fluctuations that may have a positive or adverse effect on the value of or income from such securities or related derivative instruments. The author of this communication is employed by Westpac and is not registered or qualified as a research analyst, representative, or associated person under the rules of FINRA, any other U.S. self-regulatory organisation, or the laws, rules or regulations of any State. Attachments Original document

