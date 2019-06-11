Westpac Banking : MI Consumer Sentiment June (PDF 129KB) 0 06/11/2019 | 08:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bulletin 12 June 2019 Sentiment dips as economy concerns outweigh policy boost •The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment dipped 0.6% to 100.7 in June from 101.3 in May. This is a disappointing result given the cut in official interest rates this month and suggests deepening concerns about the economy have outweighed the initial boost from lower rates. Indeed, the Reserve Bank's move was widely anticipated and may well have 'franked' these concerns which would have solidified further following the disappointing national accounts figures released a day later. The March quarter GDP update showed growth slowing to just 1.8% at the start of the year, the slowest pace since the GFC in 2009 and a full percentage well below 'trend' of 2.75%. Moves in the component indexes support this interpretation. The biggest decline was in the sub-index tracking expectations for the 'economy, next 12mths' which dropped 4.7% to be back in slightly pessimistic territory. In contrast, the 'finances, next 12mths' sub-index caught a decent 3.1% rise. That was despite the 'finances vs a year ago' sub-index weakening 2.4%, the mix implying that household finances remain under pressure but are expected to improve as lower interest rates and income tax relief comes through. Interestingly, the sub-index tracking longer term expectations for the economy showed a slight 1% improvement. Attitudes towards spending were largely unchanged with the 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index dipping 0.2% to 115.5. The index has been stuck in a tight range well below the long run average of 127. With readings on current finances also weak this suggests consumer spending is likely to remain weak near term. Responses over the survey week show a marked drop-off after the Reserve Bank's official rate cut. Responses collected before the June 4 decision had a combined index read of 106.8. Those collected after had a combined read of 95.5, with daily results showing a further softening after the weak GDP report. The sub-group detail points to several factors affecting different consumer segments. The surprise Federal election result on May 18 produced a strong rise in sentiment amongst Coalition voters, up 7.5% in the month, but an even sharper decline amongst ALP voters (-9.9%). The associated change in outlook for tax policy around investor housing also produced a strong lift in sentiment amongst consumers with an investment property (+9.5%) and likely contributed to a fall in sentiment amongst renters (-5.3%). In contrast, sentiment amongst the mortgage belt showed a 2.8% rise, the gain reflecting the cut in interest rates but a more muted response than in previous cuts (sentiment in this segment surged 7% and 15% following the previous cuts in 2016). Responses to additional questions on news recall provide some additional pointers to the factors influencing sentiment. The highest recall was for news on 'economic conditions' (31%); 'interest rates' (29%); and 'Budget and tax' (20%). Notably news around all three topics was assessed as less negative than in March, the last time these questions were run. There was a particularly sharp turnaround in 'Budget Consumer Sentiment Index 130 index index 130 120 120 110 110 100 100 90 90 80 80 Sources: Westpac Economics, Melbourne Institute 70 70 Jun-03 Jun-07 Jun-11 Jun-15 Jun-19 and tax' news which was viewed as deeply negative in March but a slight positive in June - the personal income tax cuts announced in the April Budget and the Federal election result likely contributors. It should be noted that while Consumers Sentiment has dipped in this latest month, it is still 1.9% above its March level. Consumer confidence in the labour market faltered again in June. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index recorded a 5.1% rise, reversing all of the previous month's decline (recall that higher readings indicate that more consumers expect unemployment to rise in the year ahead). Expectations have been volatile in 2019 suggesting labour market conditions may be shifting. NSW and Vic showed particularly sharp rises in June, both up 7.9%. That said, the Index levels in these states and nationally are still slightly better than average. Housing-related sentiment showed a clear response to the lowering in interest rates although again some of the gains were more muted than seen in past rate cuts. In particular, the 'time to buy a dwelling' index posted a 1.8% rise to 116.9, a rise but a subdued once compared to the 10%+ gains recorded following the previous cuts in 2016. Some of this likely reflects the mixed effects from the Federal election and rate move on views across different sub-groups - assessments amongst consumers with an investment property surged 8.5% but assessments amongst renter households dropped 8.7%. Where policy changes have generated by far the biggest shift is around expectations for house prices. The Westpac- Melbourne Institute Index of House Price Expectations Index posted a spectacular 22.7% gain in June, moving from deep negative territory of 89.4 to a clear positive read of 109.7. This is the highest level since August 2018 but still well below the long run average read of 126. All states recorded sharp rises and net positive reads over the 100 mark. Overall, the mix suggests consumers see policy shifts as a clear positive for the price outlook but a much more mixed result for buyers in terms of affordability. Responses to additional questions on the 'wisest place for savings' show a slight easing in risk aversion although it remains very high by historical standards. Consumers still heavily favour 'safe options', 64% nominating deposits, superannuation Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The forecasts given above are predictive in character. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The results ultimately achieved may differ substantially from these forecasts. 1 or paying down debt as the best place for savings. The proportion favouring real estate nudged up, but only slightly from 9% to 10% (still near historical lows). Likewise, the proportion favouring shares lifted from 7% to 10%. Despite the slight shift, the mix still points to risk that households increase savings rates further in the months ahead. The Reserve Bank Board next meets on July 2. The initial sentiment reaction to the June rate cut will be somewhat disappointing for the Bank. It comes after a disappointing March quarter national accounts update that means the Bank will need to make a further downgrade to its growth forecasts. The case for further policy easing remains clear. We continue to expect a further 25bp cut to be delivered in August, the timing allowing the Bank to make a fuller assessment of the impact of its initial move and to provide a complete set of updated forecasts with its August Statement on Monetary Policy. The labour market will remain a key focus for the policy profile. Westpac's more downbeat view on this front points to a further 25bp cut in November taking the cash rate to 0.75%. Matthew Hassan, Senior Economist Consumer Sentiment - June 2019 avg* Jun 2017 Jun 2018 May 2019 Jun 2019 %mth %yr Consumer Sentiment Index 101.5 96.2 102.1 101.3 100.7 -0.6 -1.4 Family finances vs a year ago 89.4 81.4 86.7 85.3 83.2 -2.4 -4.1 Family finances next 12mths 107.7 102.8 105.0 103.8 107.0 3.1 2.0 Economic conditions next 12mths 91.0 91.3 101.5 104.2 99.3 -4.7 -2.2 Economic conditions next 5yrs 91.3 88.6 95.0 97.3 98.2 1.0 3.4 Time to buy a major household item 127.3 117.1 122.4 115.8 115.5 -0.2 -5.6 Time to buy a dwelling 119.6 90.9 105.7 114.9 116.9 1.8 10.6 Unemployment Expectations Index 130.0 140.3 126.9 120.9 127.0 5.1 0.1 House Price Expectations Index 126.4 133.6 119.9 89.4 109.7 22.7 -8.6 Source: Westpac-Melbourne Institute *avg over full history of the survey, all indexes except 'time to buy a dwelling', 'unemployment expectations' and 'house price expectations' are seasonally adjusted Survey interviews are conducted by OZINFO Research on the telephone using trained interviewers. Telephone numbers and the household respondent are selected at random. This latest survey is based on 1200 adults aged 18 years and over, across Australia. It was coducted in the week from 3 June to 7 June 2019. The data have been weighted to reflect Australia's population distribution. Copyright at all times remains with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The forecasts given above are predictive in character. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The results ultimately achieved may differ substantially from these forecasts. 2 Disclaimer © Copyright 2019 Westpac Banking Corporation Things you should know. Westpac Institutional Bank is a division of Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 ('Westpac'). Disclaimer This material contains general commentary, and market colour. The material does not constitute investment advice. Certain types of transactions, including those involving futures, options and high yield securities give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. We recommend that you seek your own independent legal or financial advice before proceeding with any investment decision. This information has been prepared without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. This material may contain material provided by third parties. While such material is published with the necessary permission none of Westpac or its related entities accepts any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such material. Although we have made every effort to ensure the information is free from error, none of Westpac or its related entities warrants the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information, or otherwise endorses it in any way. Except where contrary to law, Westpac and its related entities intend by this notice to exclude liability for the information. The information is subject to change without notice and none of Westpac or its related entities is under any obligation to update the information or correct any inaccuracy which may become apparent at a later date. The information contained in this material does not constitute an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to subscribe for, purchase or sell any financial instrument or to enter a legally binding contract. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The ultimate outcomes may differ substantially from these forecasts. Country disclosures Australia: Westpac holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (No. 233714). This material is provided to you solely for your own use and in your capacity as a wholesale client of Westpac. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Westpac Institutional Bank refers to the brand under which products and services are provided by either Westpac or Westpac New Zealand Limited ("WNZL"). Any product or service made available by WNZL does not represent an offer from Westpac or any of its subsidiaries (other than WNZL). Neither Westpac nor its other subsidiaries guarantee or otherwise support the performance of WNZL in respect of any such product. The current disclosure statements for the New Zealand branch of Westpac and WNZL can be obtained at the internet address www.westpac.co.nz. For further information please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (available from your Relationship Manager) for any product for which a Product Disclosure Statement is required, or applicable customer agreement. Download the Westpac NZ QFE Group Financial Advisers Act 2008 Disclosure Statement at www.westpac.co.nz. China, Hong Kong, Singapore and India: This material has been prepared and issued for distribution in Singapore to institutional investors, accredited investors and expert investors (as defined in the applicable Singapore laws and regulations) only. Recipients in Singapore of this material should contact Westpac Singapore Branch in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, this material. Westpac Singapore Branch holds a wholesale banking licence and is subject to supervision by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Westpac Hong Kong Branch holds a banking license and is subject to supervision by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Westpac Hong Kong branch also holds a license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities. This material is intended only to "professional investors" as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under that Ordinance. Westpac Shanghai and Beijing Branches hold banking licenses and are subject to supervision by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). Westpac Mumbai Branch holds a banking license from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and subject to regulation and supervision by the RBI. UK: The contents of this communication, which have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of Westpac Banking Corporation London and Westpac Europe Limited. Westpac (a) has its principal place of business in the United Kingdom at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, and is registered at Cardiff in the UK (as Branch No. BR00106), and (b) authorised and regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in Australia. Westpac is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Westpac is subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request. Westpac Europe Limited is a company registered in England (number 05660023) and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. This communication is being made only to and is directed at (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (b) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. The investments to which this communication relates are only available to and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such investments will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely upon this communication or any of its contents. In the same way, the information contained in this communication is intended for "eligible counterparties" and "professional clients" as defined by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and is not intended for "retail clients". With this in mind, Westpac expressly prohibits you from passing on the information in this communication to any third party. In particular this communication and, in each case, any copies thereof may not be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly into any restricted jurisdiction. This communication is made in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation(EU) 596/2014). Disclaimer Disclaimer continued Investment Recommendations Disclosure The material may contain investment recommendations, including information recommending an investment strategy. Reasonable steps have been taken to ensure that the material is presented in a clear, accurate and objective manner. Investment Recommendations for Financial Instruments covered by MAR are made in compliance with Article 20 MAR. Westpac does not apply MAR Investment Recommendation requirements to Spot Foreign Exchange which is out of scope for MAR. Unless otherwise indicated, there are no planned updates to this Investment Recommendation at the time of publication. Westpac has no obligation to update, modify or amend this Investment Recommendation or to notify the recipients of this Investment Recommendation should any information, including opinion, forecast or estimate set out in this Investment Recommendation change or subsequently become inaccurate. Westpac will from time to time dispose of and acquire financial instruments of companies covered in this Investment Recommendation as principal and act as a market maker or liquidity provider in such financial instruments. Westpac does not have any proprietary positions in equity shares of issuers that are the subject of an investment recommendation. Westpac may have provided investment banking services to the issuer in the course of the past 12 months. Westpac does not permit any issuer to see or comment on any investment recommendation prior to its completion and distribution. Individuals who produce investment recommendations are not permitted to undertake any transactions in any financial instruments or derivatives in relation to the issuers covered by the investment recommendations they produce. Westpac has implemented policies and procedures, which are designed to ensure conflicts of interests are managed consistently and appropriately, and to treat clients fairly. The following arrangements have been adopted for the avoidance and prevention of conflicts in interests associated with the provision of investment recommendations. Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements; physical separation of various Business/Support Units; Strict and well defined wall/cell crossing procedures; a "need to know" policy; documented and well defined procedures for dealing with conflicts of interest; reasonable steps by Compliance to ensure that the Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements remain effective and that such arrangements are adequately monitored. U.S.: Westpac operates in the United States of America as a federally licensed branch, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Westpac is also registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a Swap Dealer, but is neither registered as, or affiliated with, a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the US CFTC. Westpac Capital Markets, LLC ('WCM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westpac, is a broker-dealer registered under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('the Exchange Act') and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ('FINRA'). This communication is provided for distribution to U.S. institutional investors in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 15a-6 under the Exchange Act and is not subject to all of the independence and disclosure standards applicable to debt research reports prepared for retail investors in the United States. WCM is the U.S. distributor of this communication and accepts responsibility for the contents of this communication. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. If you would like to speak to someone regarding any security mentioned herein, please contact WCM on +1 212 389 1269. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. Investing in any non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments mentioned in this communication may present certain risks. The securities of non-U.S. issuers may not be registered with, or be subject to the regulations of, the SEC in the United States. Information on such non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments may be limited. Non-U.S. companies may not subject to audit and reporting standards and regulatory requirements comparable to those in effect in the United States. The value of any investment or income from any securities or related derivative instruments denominated in a currency other than U.S. dollars is subject to exchange rate fluctuations that may have a positive or adverse effect on the value of or income from such securities or related derivative instruments. The author of this communication is employed by Westpac and is not registered or qualified as a research analyst, representative, or associated person under the rules of FINRA, any other U.S. self-regulatory organisation, or the laws, rules or regulations of any State. Unless otherwise specifically stated, the views expressed herein are solely those of the author and may differ from the information, views or analysis expressed by Westpac and/or its affiliates. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:43:03 UTC 0 Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP 08:44p WESTPAC BANKING : MI Consumer Sentiment June (PDF 129KB) PU 06/06 BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Ord Minnett rates BOQ as Lighten AQ 06/05 ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Gains Following Wall Street's Rally DJ 06/04 WESTPAC BANKING : 04/06/2019 Westpac reduces interest rates for its home loan cu.. PU 05/31 ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Tumbles, Other Asian Markets Mixed After Trump's Tariffs.. DJ 05/23 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back On Fears Of Prolonged Trade Standoff DJ 05/22 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Cautious Amid Lingering Trade Tensions DJ 05/21 WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index April (PDF 116KB) PU 05/20 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Weigh Huawei Implications DJ 05/20 ASIA MARKETS: China Markets Retreat On Rising Trade Tensions With U.S. DJ