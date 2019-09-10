Westpac Banking : MI Consumer Sentiment September (PDF 128KB) 0 09/10/2019 | 09:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bulletin 11 September 2019 Consumer Sentiment slips •The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment declined by 1.7% to 98.2 in September from 100 in August. The consumer mood has lapsed back into slight negative territory again with continued pressure on family finances and concerns about the near term outlook weighing on sentiment. The September survey included additional questions on the tax offset payments the Federal government began making with tax refunds from July 1. Just over 16% of consumers reported receiving a payment. We estimate that around 30% of households are likely to receive a meaningful rebate so this survey indicates that about half of eligible consumers have already received a payment. Amongst those that had received a payment, 29% planned to spend it all, and a further 16% planned to spend over half. The remainder (53%) planned to spend less than half including around 25% who planned to save the full payment. Responses to additional questions on news recall show rising concerns about the economy and the global backdrop. The highest recall for the month was news on 'economic conditions' (33%) and 'international conditions' (19.8%) - the latter hitting a four year high. These proportions are up significantly from a year ago (20.5% and 8.3% respectively). News on both was widely assessed as more unfavourable, with the proportion reporting 'unfavourable' doubling over the year. There was a comparable lift in the proportion reporting employment news as 'unfavourable' as well. These concerns about the state of the economy; the international backdrop; and employment are seeing consumers become more cautious about their finances. The sub-index tracking expectations for 'finances, next 12 months' declined 2.2% to be down 9.4% since June and at a four year low. The sub-group detail suggests a range of factors may be contributing including concerns around jobs, persistent weak wages growth and low returns on financial assets weighing on sentiment amongst those at or nearing retirement age. Consumer assessments of current finances also deteriorated slightly. The 'finances vs a year ago' sub-index declined 2.5% to 84.3. While that is above the low of 80.2 registered back in April, it is still a weak read, below long run averages. It is particularly disappointing given the support that should be coming from the combined effect of policy - interest rate cuts and tax relief - and from stabilising housing markets. A weaker near term outlook for the economy has also weighed on sentiment. The 'economy, next 12 months' sub- index is down 3.1% The disappointing June quarter national accounts update - released in the middle of the survey week - undoubtedly had an effect. The report showed annual Consumer Sentiment Index 130 index index 130 120 120 110 110 100 100 90 90 80 80 70 Sources: Westpac Economics, Melbourne Institute 70 Sep-03 Sep-07 Sep-11 Sep-15 Sep-19 growth slowing to just 1.4%yr, the weakest pace since the GFC. Despite this, expectations for the economy are still comfortably above their July low, when the RBA's back to back rate cuts appear to have badly rattled consumers. Interestingly, consumers' longer term expectations for the economy have been both steadier and more positive. The 'economy, next 5 years' sub-index was the only component to post a rise this month, up 2.1% and up 6.7% since July to a level still comfortably above its long run average. That may be an indication that some of the difficulties currently facing the economy are expected to dissipate over time. Consumer attitudes towards spending dipped in September. The 'time to buy a major household item' sub- index declined 2.8%, unwinding all of last month's modest gain and taking the sub-index well below its long run average again. Spending on discretionary and big ticket durable items has been particularly weak over the last year. Consumers' job loss fears remained slightly elevated. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index was essentially unchanged, holding at 133.5 in September, a touch above the long run average of 130 (recall that higher readings indicate that more consumers expect unemployment to rise in the year ahead). The Index remains about 10% above the levels prevailing late last year, a clear sign of cooling conditions in the labour market. Housing-related sentiment recorded a more mixed month after the clear positive response to interest rate cuts seen in June-July-August. The 'time to buy a dwelling' index declined 2.9%, reversing most of last month's gain. At 123.3, the index is still above its long run average of 120 and near a five year high. That said, the sizeable 7-8% declines in Sydney and Melbourne suggest the nascent recovery in prices in these markets may already be starting to dampen buyer enthusiasm. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The forecasts given above are predictive in character. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The results ultimately achieved may differ substantially from these forecasts. 1 In contrast, consumers' house price expectations have continued to firm. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of House Price Expectations Index posted a further 3.9% in September to be up a spectacular 45.8% since May. All major states recorded a lift in price expectations this month. Expectations posted a particularly strong 6.7% gain in NSW. Responses to additional questions on the 'wisest place for savings' show a slight easing in risk aversion although it remains very high by historical standards. Consumers still heavily favour 'safe options', 61% nominating deposits, superannuation or paying down debt as the best place for savings, compared to 64% in June. The proportion favouring real estate nudged up, but only slightly from 10% to 12% and the proportion favouring shares dipped slightly from 10% to 9%. Perhaps most tellingly, some 9% of consumers simply nominated 'don't know' - the highest reading on records going back to 1974. The Reserve Bank Board next meets on October 1. Westpac expects the Board will decide to cut the cash rate by a further 0.25% from 1% to 0.75%. In August the Reserve Bank released a revised set of forecasts which showed a downgraded outlook for the unemployment rate; a further extension to the time when the inflation rate is expected to move into the 2-3% band; and a downward revision to the outlook for wages growth. All of these forecasts were based on 'market pricing' for the interest rate path at the time which included one more rate cut in 2019 and a second move in early 2020. Month to month timing of RBA moves is imprecise but with the case for lower rates quite clear and both US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank likely to be easing policy in the next week or so the next meeting in October seems a sensible time for the Reserve Bank to deliver the next rate cut. Westpac expects a second cut in February 2020, which we believe will follow further cuts from the Federal Reserve by year's end. Bill Evans, Chief Economist Consumer Sentiment - September 2019 avg* Sep 2017 Sep 2018 Aug 2019 Sep 2019 %mth %yr Consumer Sentiment Index 101.5 97.9 100.5 100.0 98.2 -1.7 -2.3 Family finances vs a year ago 89.4 82.9 85.2 86.5 84.3 -2.5 -1.0 Family finances next 12mths 107.6 98.3 102.2 99.1 96.9 -2.2 -5.2 Economic conditions next 12mths 91.0 95.8 100.2 95.5 92.6 -3.1 -7.6 Economic conditions next 5yrs 91.3 93.9 95.2 95.7 97.8 2.1 2.7 Time to buy a major household item 127.3 118.5 119.7 123.0 119.6 -2.8 -0.1 Time to buy a dwelling 119.7 95.2 103.5 126.9 123.3 -2.9 19.1 Unemployment Expectations Index 130.0 133.6 120.7 133.3 133.6 0.2 10.6 House Price Expectations Index 125.5 141.9 109.4 125.4 130.3 3.9 19.1 Source: Westpac-Melbourne Institute *avg over full history of the survey, all indexes except 'time to buy a dwelling', 'unemployment expectations' and 'house price expectations' are seasonally adjusted Survey interviews are conducted by OZINFO Research on the telephone using trained interviewers. Survey interviews are conducted by OZINFO Research on the telephone using trained interviewers. Telephone numbers and the household respondent are selected at random. This latest survey is based on 1200 adults aged 18 years and over, across Australia. It was conducted in the week from 2 September to 6 September 2019. The data have been weighted to reflect Australia's population distribution. Copyright at all times remains with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research. Westpac Institutional Bank is a division of Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 ('Westpac'). Disclaimer This material contains general commentary, and market colour. The material does not constitute investment advice. Certain types of transactions, including those involving futures, options and high yield securities give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. We recommend that you seek your own independent legal or financial advice before proceeding with any investment decision. This information has been prepared without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. This material may contain material provided by third parties. While such material is published with the necessary permission none of Westpac or its related entities accepts any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such material. Although we have made every effort to ensure the information is free from error, none of Westpac or its related entities warrants the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information, or otherwise endorses it in any way. Except where contrary to law, Westpac and its related entities intend by this notice to exclude liability for the information. The information is subject to change without notice and none of Westpac or its related entities is under any obligation to update the information or correct any inaccuracy which may become apparent at a later date. The information contained in this material does not constitute an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to subscribe for, purchase or sell any financial instrument or to enter a legally binding contract. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The ultimate outcomes may differ substantially from these forecasts. Country disclosures Australia: Westpac holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (No. 233714). This material is provided to you solely for your own use and in your capacity as a wholesale client of Westpac. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Westpac Institutional Bank refers to the brand under which products and services are provided by either Westpac or Westpac New Zealand Limited ("WNZL"). Any product or service made available by WNZL does not represent an offer from Westpac or any of its subsidiaries (other than WNZL). Neither Westpac nor its other subsidiaries guarantee or otherwise support the performance of WNZL in respect of any such product. The current disclosure statements for the New Zealand branch of Westpac and WNZL can be obtained at the internet address www.westpac.co.nz. For further information please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (available from your Relationship Manager) for any product for which a Product Disclosure Statement is required, or applicable customer agreement. Download the Westpac NZ QFE Group Financial Advisers Act 2008 Disclosure Statement at www.westpac.co.nz. China, Hong Kong, Singapore and India: This material has been prepared and issued for distribution in Singapore to institutional investors, accredited investors and expert investors (as defined in the applicable Singapore laws and regulations) only. Recipients in Singapore of this material should contact Westpac Singapore Branch in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, this material. Westpac Singapore Branch holds a wholesale banking licence and is subject to supervision by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Westpac Hong Kong Branch holds a banking license and is subject to supervision by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Westpac Hong Kong branch also holds a license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities. This material is intended only to "professional investors" as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under that Ordinance. Westpac Shanghai and Beijing Branches hold banking licenses and are subject to supervision by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). Westpac Mumbai Branch holds a banking license from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and subject to regulation and supervision by the RBI. UK: The contents of this communication, which have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of Westpac Banking Corporation London and Westpac Europe Limited. Westpac (a) has its principal place of business in the United Kingdom at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, and is registered at Cardiff in the UK (as Branch No. BR00106), and (b) authorised and regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in Australia. Westpac is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Westpac is subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request. Westpac Europe Limited is a company registered in England (number 05660023) and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. This communication is being made only to and is directed at (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (b) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. The investments to which this communication relates are only available to and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such investments will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely upon this communication or any of its contents. In the same way, the information contained in this communication is intended for "eligible counterparties" and "professional clients" as defined by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and is not intended for "retail clients". With this in mind, Westpac expressly prohibits you from passing on the information in this communication to any third party. In particular this communication and, in each case, any copies thereof may not be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly into any restricted jurisdiction. This communication is made in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation(EU) 596/2014). Disclaimer Disclaimer continued Investment Recommendations Disclosure The material may contain investment recommendations, including information recommending an investment strategy. Reasonable steps have been taken to ensure that the material is presented in a clear, accurate and objective manner. Investment Recommendations for Financial Instruments covered by MAR are made in compliance with Article 20 MAR. Westpac does not apply MAR Investment Recommendation requirements to Spot Foreign Exchange which is out of scope for MAR. Unless otherwise indicated, there are no planned updates to this Investment Recommendation at the time of publication. Westpac has no obligation to update, modify or amend this Investment Recommendation or to notify the recipients of this Investment Recommendation should any information, including opinion, forecast or estimate set out in this Investment Recommendation change or subsequently become inaccurate. Westpac will from time to time dispose of and acquire financial instruments of companies covered in this Investment Recommendation as principal and act as a market maker or liquidity provider in such financial instruments. Westpac does not have any proprietary positions in equity shares of issuers that are the subject of an investment recommendation. Westpac may have provided investment banking services to the issuer in the course of the past 12 months. Westpac does not permit any issuer to see or comment on any investment recommendation prior to its completion and distribution. Individuals who produce investment recommendations are not permitted to undertake any transactions in any financial instruments or derivatives in relation to the issuers covered by the investment recommendations they produce. Westpac has implemented policies and procedures, which are designed to ensure conflicts of interests are managed consistently and appropriately, and to treat clients fairly. The following arrangements have been adopted for the avoidance and prevention of conflicts in interests associated with the provision of investment recommendations. Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements; physical separation of various Business/Support Units; Strict and well defined wall/cell crossing procedures; a "need to know" policy; documented and well defined procedures for dealing with conflicts of interest; reasonable steps by Compliance to ensure that the Chinese Wall/Cell arrangements remain effective and that such arrangements are adequately monitored. U.S.: Westpac operates in the United States of America as a federally licensed branch, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Westpac is also registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a Swap Dealer, but is neither registered as, or affiliated with, a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the US CFTC. Westpac Capital Markets, LLC ('WCM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westpac, is a broker-dealer registered under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('the Exchange Act') and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ('FINRA'). This communication is provided for distribution to U.S. institutional investors in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 15a-6 under the Exchange Act and is not subject to all of the independence and disclosure standards applicable to debt research reports prepared for retail investors in the United States. WCM is the U.S. distributor of this communication and accepts responsibility for the contents of this communication. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. If you would like to speak to someone regarding any security mentioned herein, please contact WCM on +1 212 389 1269. All disclaimers set out with respect to Westpac apply equally to WCM. Investing in any non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments mentioned in this communication may present certain risks. The securities of non-U.S. issuers may not be registered with, or be subject to the regulations of, the SEC in the United States. Information on such non-U.S. securities or related financial instruments may be limited. Non-U.S. companies may not subject to audit and reporting standards and regulatory requirements comparable to those in effect in the United States. The value of any investment or income from any securities or related derivative instruments denominated in a currency other than U.S. dollars is subject to exchange rate fluctuations that may have a positive or adverse effect on the value of or income from such securities or related derivative instruments. The author of this communication is employed by Westpac and is not registered or qualified as a research analyst, representative, or associated person under the rules of FINRA, any other U.S. self-regulatory organisation, or the laws, rules or regulations of any State. Unless otherwise specifically stated, the views expressed herein are solely those of the author and may differ from the information, views or analysis expressed by Westpac and/or its affiliates. Attachments Original document

