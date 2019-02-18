Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (December 2018)

December
Pillar 3 reportTable of contents
Structure of Pillar 3 report
|
Executive summary
|
3
|
Introduction
|
5
|
Group structure
|
6
|
Capital overview
|
8
|
Leverage ratio
|
11
|
Credit risk exposures Securitisation
|
12 16
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
19
|
Appendix
|
Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements
|
20
|
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
|
21
In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to WestpacBanking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).
In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$'are to Australian dollars.
Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.
In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflectthe Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's(APRA) implementation of Basel III.
Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.
|
31 December 2018
|
30 September 2018
|
31 December 2017
|
The Westpac Group at Level 2
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %
|
10.4
|
10.6
|
10.1
|
Additional Tier 1 capital %
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
Tier 1 capital ratio %
|
12.8
|
12.8
|
12.2
|
Tier 2 capital %
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
Total regulatory capital ratio %
|
14.8
|
14.7
|
14.3
|
APRA leverage ratio %
|
5.7
|
5.8
- 5.5
Westpac's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.4% at 31 December 2018. Consistent withthe normal quarterly trend, capital generated for the quarter was more than offset by the payment of the 2018 final dividend (net of the dividend reinvestment plan).
|
$m
|
31 December 2018
|
30 September 2018
|
31 December 2017
|
Risk weighted assets at Level 2
|
Credit risk
|
361,173
|
362,749
|
355,865
|
Market risk
|
8,129
|
6,723
|
7,607
|
Operational risk
|
38,883
|
39,113
|
31,229
|
Interest rate risk in the banking book
|
8,328
|
12,989
|
11,585
|
Other
|
3,060
|
3,810
|
4,008
|
Total RWA
|
419,573
|
425,384
|
410,294
|
Total Exposure at Default
|
1,026,652
|
1,021,926
|
1,003,521
On 1 October 2018, Westpac adopted AASB 9. While the adoption of AASB 9 had an immaterial impact onGroup's capital ratios (2 basis point increase), it had an impact on the components of capital ratios with CET1 capital down $0.3 billion and risk weighted assets (RWA) $3.9 billion lower. Further details of the impact of AASB 9 are provided below.
Total RWA decreased $5.8 billion or 1.4% this quarter:
-
Key components of the $1.6 billion reduction in credit risk RWA included:
-
Adoption of AASB 9 reduced RWA by $3.9 billion. Under the changes, certain defaulted loans (mostly mortgages) now carry higher provisions and lower credit risk RWA;
-
Regulatory modelling updates for corporates reduced RWA by $1.0 billion.
These were partly offset by:
-
Portfolio growth which increased RWA by $2.0 billion, primarily in corporate exposures; and
-
Foreign currency translation impacts which increased RWA by $1.9 billion from the appreciation of the NZ$.
-
Non-credit RWA decreased $4.2 billion or 6.8%. The decline was mostly due to a $4.7 billion reduction in interest rate risk in the banking book driven by lower interest rate risk exposure.
Additional Tier 1 Capital
On 18 December 2018, Westpac issued $1.42 billion of Additional Tier 1 capital (Westpac Capital Notes 6 (WCN6)), of which approximately $0.72 billion comprised reinvestment by the holders of Westpac Capital Notes (WCN)1. The incremental Additional Tier 1 capital has led to a Tier 1 capital ratio rise of 17 basis points.
Exposure at Default
Over the quarter, exposure at default (EAD) increased $4.7 billion (up 0.5%), primarily due to an increase in corporate exposures of $6.1 billion and residential mortgage exposures of $2.8 billion, partially offset by a decrease in sovereign exposures of $3.6 billion.
Leverage Ratio
The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure2. At 31 December 2018,
Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.7%.
-
1At 31 December 2018, approximately $0.66 billion of WCN remain outstanding. WCN have an optional redemption/transfer date of 8 March 2019.
-
2As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
The LCR requires banks to hold sufficient high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), as defined in APS210 Liquidity, to withstand 30 days under a regulatory-defined acute stress scenario. Westpac's LCR as at 31 December2018 was 128% (30 September 2018: 133%) and the average LCR for the quarter ending 31 December 2018 was 133%1.
AASB 9 Financial Instruments2
Westpac adopted AASB 9 from 1 October 2018, and the following tables detail the transition impacts of this change on key Pillar 3 metrics. The transition impacts on impairment provisions and other metrics shown for 1 October 2018 in the tables below (such as risk weighted assets) are estimates and may change as refinements to models are completed. Westpac will finalise this information with its First Half 2019 results.
Change in loan impairment provisions3
1 October 2018 $m
AAS ProvisionsIAPs
CAPs
TotalGRCL Total Regulatory Adjustment Provisions
Specific Provisions for impaired loans for defaulted but not impaired loans for Stage 2
Total Specific Provisions3General Reserve for Credit Loss3
422 NA NA422
NA
263 645 1,2542,1621,443
685 NA 685
645 NA 645
1,254 NA 1,254
2,584 NA 2,584
1,443 NA 1,443
Total provisions for impairment charges
422
3,605
4,027
NA
4,027
30 September 2018 $m
AAS ProvisionsIAPs
CAPs
TotalGRCL Total Regulatory Adjustment Provisions
Specific Provisions for impaired loans for defaulted but not impaired loans
Total Specific Provisions
422 NA422
General Reserve for Credit Loss
Total provisions for impairment charges
NA 422
231 2054362,195 2,631
653 NA 653
205 NA 205
858 NA 858
2,195 3,053
356 356
2,551 3,409
Summary of changes in other Pillar 3 disclosures
|
$m
|
Corporate
|
69,584
|
69,464
|
552
|
562
|
471
|
471
|
54
|
56
|
Business lending
|
35,417
|
35,187
|
657
|
676
|
442
|
442
|
173
|
177
|
Sovereign
|
1,644
|
1,644
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Bank
|
6,606
|
6,606
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
Residential mortgages
|
132,734
|
129,633
|
1,272
|
1,540
|
1,048
|
1,048
|
103
|
103
|
Australian credit cards
|
6,313
|
6,296
|
358
|
359
|
304
|
304
|
50
|
51
|
Other retail
|
13,777
|
13,628
|
604
|
623
|
465
|
465
|
137
|
157
|
Small business
|
16,329
|
16,015
|
453
|
483
|
339
|
339
|
77
|
77
|
Specialised Lending
|
57,043
|
57,043
|
836
|
836
|
588
|
588
|
47
|
52
|
Securitisation
|
5,918
|
5,918
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Standardised
|
17,384
|
17,384
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
Total
|
362,749
|
358,818
|
4,742
|
5,089
|
3,667
|
3,667
|
653
|
685
|
Credit Risk Weighted
|
Regulatory Expected
|
Expected Loss for
|
Specific Provisions
|
Assets
|
Loss
|
non-defaulted assets
|
for Impaired Loans
|
30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18
|
30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18
|
30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18
|
30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18
-
1Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter ending 31 December 2018.
-
2Refer to the Westpac 2018 Annual Report for further details on AASB 9.
-
3Provisions classified according to APRA's letter dated 4 July 2017 "Provisions for regulatory purposes and AASB 9 financial instruments".
Pillar 3 reportIntroduction
Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk.
In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly.
In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1contains the reporting requirements for:
Capital instruments disclosures are updated when:
-
A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or
-
A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed.
1
http://www.westpac.com.au/about-westpac/investor-centre/financial-information/regulatory-disclosures/