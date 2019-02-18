Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
26.28 AUD   +0.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (December 2018)

02/18/2019

December

Pillar 3 reportTable of contents

Structure of Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

3

Introduction

5

Group structure

6

Capital overview

8

Leverage ratio

11

Credit risk exposures Securitisation

12 16

Liquidity coverage ratio

19

Appendix

Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements

20

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

21

In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to WestpacBanking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).

In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$'are to Australian dollars.

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.

In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflectthe Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's(APRA) implementation of Basel III.

Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.

31 December 2018

30 September 2018

31 December 2017

The Westpac Group at Level 2

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %

10.4

10.6

10.1

Additional Tier 1 capital %

2.4

2.2

2.1

Tier 1 capital ratio %

12.8

12.8

12.2

Tier 2 capital %

2.0

1.9

2.1

Total regulatory capital ratio %

14.8

14.7

14.3

APRA leverage ratio %

5.7

5.8

- 5.5

Westpac's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.4% at 31 December 2018. Consistent withthe normal quarterly trend, capital generated for the quarter was more than offset by the payment of the 2018 final dividend (net of the dividend reinvestment plan).

$m

31 December 2018

30 September 2018

31 December 2017

Risk weighted assets at Level 2

Credit risk

361,173

362,749

355,865

Market risk

8,129

6,723

7,607

Operational risk

38,883

39,113

31,229

Interest rate risk in the banking book

8,328

12,989

11,585

Other

3,060

3,810

4,008

Total RWA

419,573

425,384

410,294

Total Exposure at Default

1,026,652

1,021,926

1,003,521

On 1 October 2018, Westpac adopted AASB 9. While the adoption of AASB 9 had an immaterial impact onGroup's capital ratios (2 basis point increase), it had an impact on the components of capital ratios with CET1 capital down $0.3 billion and risk weighted assets (RWA) $3.9 billion lower. Further details of the impact of AASB 9 are provided below.

Total RWA decreased $5.8 billion or 1.4% this quarter:

  • Key components of the $1.6 billion reduction in credit risk RWA included:

    • Adoption of AASB 9 reduced RWA by $3.9 billion. Under the changes, certain defaulted loans (mostly mortgages) now carry higher provisions and lower credit risk RWA;

    • Regulatory modelling updates for corporates reduced RWA by $1.0 billion.

    These were partly offset by:

    • Portfolio growth which increased RWA by $2.0 billion, primarily in corporate exposures; and

    • Foreign currency translation impacts which increased RWA by $1.9 billion from the appreciation of the NZ$.

  • Non-credit RWA decreased $4.2 billion or 6.8%. The decline was mostly due to a $4.7 billion reduction in interest rate risk in the banking book driven by lower interest rate risk exposure.

Additional Tier 1 Capital

On 18 December 2018, Westpac issued $1.42 billion of Additional Tier 1 capital (Westpac Capital Notes 6 (WCN6)), of which approximately $0.72 billion comprised reinvestment by the holders of Westpac Capital Notes (WCN)1. The incremental Additional Tier 1 capital has led to a Tier 1 capital ratio rise of 17 basis points.

Exposure at Default

Over the quarter, exposure at default (EAD) increased $4.7 billion (up 0.5%), primarily due to an increase in corporate exposures of $6.1 billion and residential mortgage exposures of $2.8 billion, partially offset by a decrease in sovereign exposures of $3.6 billion.

Leverage Ratio

The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure2. At 31 December 2018,

Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.7%.

  • 1At 31 December 2018, approximately $0.66 billion of WCN remain outstanding. WCN have an optional redemption/transfer date of 8 March 2019.

  • 2As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

The LCR requires banks to hold sufficient high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), as defined in APS210 Liquidity, to withstand 30 days under a regulatory-defined acute stress scenario. Westpac's LCR as at 31 December2018 was 128% (30 September 2018: 133%) and the average LCR for the quarter ending 31 December 2018 was 133%1.

AASB 9 Financial Instruments2

Westpac adopted AASB 9 from 1 October 2018, and the following tables detail the transition impacts of this change on key Pillar 3 metrics. The transition impacts on impairment provisions and other metrics shown for 1 October 2018 in the tables below (such as risk weighted assets) are estimates and may change as refinements to models are completed. Westpac will finalise this information with its First Half 2019 results.

Change in loan impairment provisions3

1 October 2018 $m

AAS ProvisionsIAPs

CAPs

TotalGRCL Total Regulatory Adjustment Provisions

Specific Provisions for impaired loans for defaulted but not impaired loans for Stage 2

Total Specific Provisions3General Reserve for Credit Loss3

422 NA NA422

NA

263 645 1,2542,1621,443

685 NA 685

645 NA 645

1,254 NA 1,254

2,584 NA 2,584

1,443 NA 1,443

Total provisions for impairment charges

422

3,605

4,027

NA

4,027

30 September 2018 $m

AAS ProvisionsIAPs

CAPs

TotalGRCL Total Regulatory Adjustment Provisions

Specific Provisions for impaired loans for defaulted but not impaired loans

Total Specific Provisions

422 NA422

General Reserve for Credit Loss

Total provisions for impairment charges

NA 422

231 2054362,195 2,631

653 NA 653

205 NA 205

858 NA 858

2,195 3,053

356 356

2,551 3,409

Summary of changes in other Pillar 3 disclosures

$m

Corporate

69,584

69,464

552

562

471

471

54

56

Business lending

35,417

35,187

657

676

442

442

173

177

Sovereign

1,644

1,644

2

2

2

2

-

-

Bank

6,606

6,606

8

8

8

8

-

-

Residential mortgages

132,734

129,633

1,272

1,540

1,048

1,048

103

103

Australian credit cards

6,313

6,296

358

359

304

304

50

51

Other retail

13,777

13,628

604

623

465

465

137

157

Small business

16,329

16,015

453

483

339

339

77

77

Specialised Lending

57,043

57,043

836

836

588

588

47

52

Securitisation

5,918

5,918

-

-

-

-

-

-

Standardised

17,384

17,384

-

-

-

-

12

12

Total

362,749

358,818

4,742

5,089

3,667

3,667

653

685

Credit Risk Weighted

Regulatory Expected

Expected Loss for

Specific Provisions

Assets

Loss

non-defaulted assets

for Impaired Loans

30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18

30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18

30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18

30-Sep-18 1-Oct-18

  • 1Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter ending 31 December 2018.

  • 2Refer to the Westpac 2018 Annual Report for further details on AASB 9.

  • 3Provisions classified according to APRA's letter dated 4 July 2017 "Provisions for regulatory purposes and AASB 9 financial instruments".

Pillar 3 reportIntroduction

Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk.

In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly.

In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1contains the reporting requirements for:

  • Capital instruments under Attachment B of APS330; and

  • The identification of potential Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIB) under Attachment H of APS330 (disclosed annually).

Capital instruments disclosures are updated when:

  • A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or

  • A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed.

1

http://www.westpac.com.au/about-westpac/investor-centre/financial-information/regulatory-disclosures/

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 08:51:01 UTC
