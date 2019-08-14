Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ANN

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

14 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Ansell Limited (ANN)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities Ansell Limited (ANN) Distribution/Entitlement Estimated dividend Amount $0.3818 per security Franking percentage 0% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 16 August 2019 Record Date 19 August 2019 Payment Date On or about 5 September 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend. Should the final dividend amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Distribution Previous applied to New ASX Code Completion reduce Completion Payment Completion Payment Payment ANNSWB $13.1716 $0.3818 $12.7898 ANNSWR $16.1679 $0.3818 $15.7861 ANNSWT $10.2561 $0.3818 $9.8743

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation