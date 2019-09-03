Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ASX

Structured Investments

3 September 2019

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ASX Limited (ASX)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities ASX Limited (ASX) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend ($1.1430) + Special dividend ($1.2910) Amount $2.4340 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 5 September 2019 Record Date 6 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 25 September 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Distribution Previous applied to New ASX Code Completion reduce Completion Payment Completion Payment Payment ASXSWB $40.8919 $2.4340 $38.4579 ASXSWR $19.9952 $2.4340 $17.5612

