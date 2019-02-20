Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in AZJ

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
21 February 2019
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Interim dividend
|
Amount
|
$0.1140 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
70%
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
25 February 2019
|
Record Date
|
26 February 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 25 March 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
ASX Code
|
Previous Completion
Payment
|
Distribution applied to reduce Completion
Payment
|
New Completion
Payment
|
AZJSWR
|
$2.2655
|
$0.1140
|
$2.1515
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 02:35:04 UTC