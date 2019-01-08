Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP

Log in
01/08/2019 | 03:39am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

8 January 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated special dividend

Amount

$1.4180 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

10 January 2019

Record Date

11 January 2019

Payment Date

On or about 30 January 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend. Should the final dividend amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Dividend applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

BHPSWA

$10.9956

$1.4180

$9.5776

BHPSWR

$13.9041

$1.4180

$12.4861

BHPSWW

$6.2598

$1.4180

$4.8418

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:03 UTC
