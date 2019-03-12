Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

12 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over thefollowing securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities BHP Group Limited (BHP) Distribution/Entitlement Adjusted Interim dividend Amount $0.7808 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 07 March 2019 Record Date 08 March 2019 Payment Date On or about 26 March 2019

As a result of BHP Group Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.7732 per security to $0.7808 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code Previous Completion Payment Dividend Adjustment New Completion Payment BHPSWA $8.8097 $0.0076 $8.8021 BHPSWR $11.7182 $0.0076 $11.7106 BHPSWW $4.0739 $0.0076 $4.0663

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation