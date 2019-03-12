Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
26.85 AUD   -0.63%
04:15aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : WBCPD - Removal from Official Quotation
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CSL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

12 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over thefollowing securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Distribution/Entitlement

Adjusted Interim dividend

Amount

$0.7808 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

07 March 2019

Record Date

08 March 2019

Payment Date

On or about 26 March 2019

As a result of BHP Group Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.7732 per security to $0.7808 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Dividend Adjustment

New Completion

Payment

BHPSWA

$8.8097

$0.0076

$8.8021

BHPSWR

$11.7182

$0.0076

$11.7106

BHPSWW

$4.0739

$0.0076

$4.0663

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
04:15aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : WBCPD - Removal from Official Quotation
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CSL
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : changes 2019 interim dividend payment date
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : 11/03/2019 Money talk off limits in love
PU
03/10WESTPAC BANKING : 11/03/2019 SMEs delay business decisions until after the Feder..
PU
03/08WESTPAC BANKING : Transfer and Redemption of Remaining Westpac Capital Notes
PU
03/08WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in OSH
PU
03/07WESTPAC BANKING : Opening Statement - House of Representatives Standing Committe..
PU
03/07WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in OZL
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 323 M
EBIT 2019 12 095 M
Net income 2019 8 221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,98%
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 93 153 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP7.91%65 840
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%337 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%289 225
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%276 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.48%235 939
WELLS FARGO7.99%226 561
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.