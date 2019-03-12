Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
12 March 2019
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP Group Limited (BHP)
Westpac Banking Corporation("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over thefollowing securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
BHP Group Limited (BHP)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Adjusted Interim dividend
|
Amount
|
$0.7808 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
07 March 2019
|
Record Date
|
08 March 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 26 March 2019
As a result of BHP Group Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.7732 per security to $0.7808 per security.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
ASX Code
|
Previous Completion
Payment
|
Dividend Adjustment
|
New Completion
Payment
|
BHPSWA
|
$8.8097
|
$0.0076
|
$8.8021
|
BHPSWR
|
$11.7182
|
$0.0076
|
$11.7106
|
BHPSWW
|
$4.0739
|
$0.0076
|
$4.0663
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
