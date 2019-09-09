Log in
09/09
28.85 AUD   +0.77%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BSL

09/09/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

9 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL)

Distribution/Entitlement

Final dividend

Amount

$0.0800 per security

Franking percentage

0%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

11 September 2019

Record Date

12 September 2019

Payment Date

On or about 16 October 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Distribution

Previous

applied to

New

ASX Code

Completion

reduce

Completion

Payment

Completion

Payment

Payment

BSLSWR

$2.2381

$0.0800

$2.1581

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
