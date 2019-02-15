Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/15
26.24 AUD   +0.19%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CPU

02/15/2019 | 03:37am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

15 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Computershare Limited (CPU)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Computershare Limited (CPU)

Distribution/Entitlement

Interim dividend

Amount

$0.2100 per security

Franking percentage

30%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

19 February 2019

Record Date

20 February 2019

Payment Date

On or about 15 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

CPUSWR

$7.2102

$0.2100

$7.0002

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 08:36:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 456 M
EBIT 2019 12 257 M
Net income 2019 8 314 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,21%
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,91x
Capitalization 90 292 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP4.63%64 027
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.60%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
