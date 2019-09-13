Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CSL

Structured Investments

13 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CSL Limited (CSL)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities CSL Limited (CSL) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend Amount $1.4545 per security Franking percentage 0% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 10 September 2019 Record Date 11 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 11 October 2019

As a result of CSL Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $1.4784 per security to $1.4545 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment CSLSWA $69.2903 -$0.0239 $69.3142 CSLSWB $100.2284 -$0.0239 $100.2523 CSLSWR $54.3394 -$0.0239 $54.3633

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation