AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/18
26.52 AUD   +0.15%
04:35aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CWN
PU
03/14WESTPAC BANKING : Suspension and Removal from Official Quotation - WBCHBD
PU
03/14WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32
PU
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CWN

03/18/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

18 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Crown Resorts Limited (CWN)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Crown Resorts Limited (CWN)

Distribution/Entitlement

Interim dividend

Amount

$0.3000 per security

Franking percentage

60%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

20 March 2019

Record Date

21 March 2019

Payment Date

On or about 04 April 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

CWNSWR

$5.3464

$0.3000

$5.0464

CWNSWT

$3.9766

$0.3000

$3.6766

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:34:05 UTC
