WESTPAC BANKING CORP (WBC)
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in GPT

12/24/2018 | 09:45am CET

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

24 December 2018

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in GPT Group (GPT)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

GPT Group (GPT)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated distribution

Amount

$0.1285 per security

Franking percentage

0%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

28 December 2018

Record Date

31 December 2018

Payment Date

On or about 28 February 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

GPTSWR

$2.1203

$0.1285

$1.9918

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 08:44:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 514 M
EBIT 2019 12 320 M
Net income 2019 8 288 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,92%
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,53x
Capitalization 81 851 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP-23.99%57 632
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-11.94%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-16.29%263 214
BANK OF AMERICA-20.83%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%218 413
WELLS FARGO-25.63%212 391
