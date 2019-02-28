Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in HSO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 02:56am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

28 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Healthscope Limited (HSO)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Healthscope Limited (HSO)

Distribution/Entitlement

Interim dividend

Amount

$0.0350 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

04 March 2019

Record Date

05 March 2019

Payment Date

On or about 26 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

HSOSWR

$1.6858

$0.0350

$1.6508

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 07:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
03:16aWESTPAC BANKING : WBCPD - Suspension from Official Quotation at close 28/02/19
PU
03:01aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in QAN
PU
02:56aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in HSO
PU
02:56aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in AMC
PU
02:56aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL
PU
02/27WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ORG
PU
02/27WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in LLC
PU
02/27WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BSL
PU
02/27WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BLD
PU
02/27WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in FMG
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 323 M
EBIT 2019 12 095 M
Net income 2019 8 239 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,07%
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
P/E ratio 2020 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,01x
Capitalization 92 050 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP6.63%65 718
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.86%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.62%233 432
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.