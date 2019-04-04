Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ILC

Structured Investments

4 April 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC) Distribution/Entitlement Estimated distribution Amount $0.3604 per security Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 05 April 2019 Record Date 08 April 2019 Payment Date On or about 17 April 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

Previous Completion Distribution applied New Completion ASX Code to reduce Completion Payment Payment Payment ILCSWA $10.7654 $0.3604 $10.4050 ILCSWR $12.9349 $0.3604 $12.5745 ILCSWT $9.2322 $0.3604 $8.8718 ILCSWX $5.2145 $0.3604 $4.8541 ILCSWZ $5.6075 $0.3604 $5.2471

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation