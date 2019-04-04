Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
04/04
26.23 AUD   -0.38%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ILC

04/04/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

4 April 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated distribution

Amount

$0.3604 per security

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

05 April 2019

Record Date

08 April 2019

Payment Date

On or about 17 April 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

Previous Completion

Distribution applied

New Completion

ASX Code

to reduce Completion

Payment

Payment

Payment

ILCSWA

$10.7654

$0.3604

$10.4050

ILCSWR

$12.9349

$0.3604

$12.5745

ILCSWT

$9.2322

$0.3604

$8.8718

ILCSWX

$5.2145

$0.3604

$4.8541

ILCSWZ

$5.6075

$0.3604

$5.2471

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
