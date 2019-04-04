Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ILC

Structured Investments
4 April 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
Securities
|
iShares S&P/ASX 20 ETF (ILC)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Estimated distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.3604 per security
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
05 April 2019
|
Record Date
|
08 April 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 17 April 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments
|
|
Previous Completion
|
Distribution applied
|
New Completion
|
ASX Code
|
to reduce Completion
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
ILCSWA
|
$10.7654
|
$0.3604
|
$10.4050
|
ILCSWR
|
$12.9349
|
$0.3604
|
$12.5745
|
ILCSWT
|
$9.2322
|
$0.3604
|
$8.8718
|
ILCSWX
|
$5.2145
|
$0.3604
|
$4.8541
|
ILCSWZ
|
$5.6075
|
$0.3604
|
$5.2471
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
