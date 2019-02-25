Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP (WBC)

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/25
26.8 AUD   +0.11%
04:57aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in TLS
PU
04:47aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in NCM
PU
04:47aWESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in TLS
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in NCM

0
02/25/2019 | 04:47am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

25 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalment Warrants over securities in Newcrest Mining Limited

(NCM)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFIs") oversecurities in NCM, notifies a suspension of the following SFIs:

NCMSWA NCMSWR

These SFIs will recommence trading at the opening of the market on 26 February 2019, following an adjustment to the Completion Payment as a result of a dividend adjustment announced on 22 February 2019.

Should you require us to make a manual market in any of the above SFIs, please call Westpac Warrants desk on 1800 990 107.

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:46:06 UTC
