Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in NCM

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two
International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue
Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107
www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
20 August 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
|
Securities
|
Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM)
|
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Estimated dividend
|
|
Amount
|
$0.2138 per security
|
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
22 August 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
23 August 2019
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 26 September 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend. Should the final dividend amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Previous
|
applied to
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
reduce
|
Completion
|
|
Payment
|
Completion
|
Payment
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
NCMSWA
|
$11.2835
|
$0.2138
|
$11.0697
|
NCMSWB
|
$15.1804
|
$0.2138
|
$14.9666
|
NCMSWR
|
$8.6445
|
$0.2138
|
$8.4307
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:16:14 UTC