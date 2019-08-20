Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
08/20
28.03 AUD   --.--%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in NCM

08/20/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

20 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated dividend

Amount

$0.2138 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

22 August 2019

Record Date

23 August 2019

Payment Date

On or about 26 September 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend. Should the final dividend amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Distribution

Previous

applied to

New

ASX Code

Completion

reduce

Completion

Payment

Completion

Payment

Payment

NCMSWA

$11.2835

$0.2138

$11.0697

NCMSWB

$15.1804

$0.2138

$14.9666

NCMSWR

$8.6445

$0.2138

$8.4307

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:16:14 UTC
