Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in OSH

0
03/01/2019 | 03:03am EST

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

1 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Oil Search Limited (OSH)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Oil Search Limited (OSH)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated dividend

Amount

$0.1189 per security

Franking percentage

0%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

05 March 2019

Record Date

06 March 2019

Payment Date

On or about 28 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

ASX Code

Previous Completion

Payment

Distribution applied to reduce Completion

Payment

New Completion

Payment

OSHSWR

$4.6643

$0.1189

$4.5454

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:03:03 UTC
