Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in QAN

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

28 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Qantas Airways Limited (QAN)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) Distribution/Entitlement Interim dividend Amount $0.1200 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 04 March 2019 Record Date 05 March 2019 Payment Date On or about 28 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

ASX Code Previous Completion Payment Distribution applied to reduce Completion Payment New Completion Payment QANSWR $1.6055 $0.1200 $1.4855

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation