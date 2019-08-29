Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in QAN

Structured Investments
29 August 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Qantas Airways Limited (QAN)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
|
Securities
|
Qantas Airways Limited (QAN)
|
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Final dividend
|
|
Amount
|
$0.1300 per security
|
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
2 September 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
3 September 2019
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 23 September 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The new Completion Payment/s will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Previous
|
applied to
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
reduce
|
Completion
|
|
Payment
|
Completion
|
Payment
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
QANSWB
|
$2.6819
|
$0.1300
|
$2.5519
|
QANSWR
|
$1.5382
|
$0.1300
|
$1.4082
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
