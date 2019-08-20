Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in QBE

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

20 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Ansell Limited (ANN)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities Ansell Limited (ANN) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend Amount $0.3833 per security Franking percentage 0% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 16 August 2019 Record Date 19 August 2019 Payment Date On or about 5 September 2019

As a result of Ansell Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.3818 per security to $0.3833 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment ANNSWB $12.7898 $0.0015 $12.7883 ANNSWR $15.7861 $0.0015 $15.7846 ANNSWT $9.8743 $0.0015 $9.8728

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation