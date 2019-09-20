Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/20
29.66 AUD   +0.30%
05:27aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32
PU
05:22aWESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in S32
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index August (PDF 132KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

20 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in South32 Limited (S32)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

South32 Limited (S32)

Distribution/Entitlement

Final Dividend

Amount

$0.0411 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

12 September 2019

Record Date

13 September 2019

Payment Date

On or about 10 October 2019

As a result of South32 Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.0413 per security to $0.0411 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous

Dividend

New

ASX Code

Completion

Completion

Adjustment

Payment

Payment

S32SWB

$1.5844

-$0.0002

$1.5846

S32SWR

$0.7478

-$0.0002

$0.7480

S32SWW

$0.3629

-$0.0002

$0.3631

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
05:27aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32
PU
05:22aWESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in S32
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index August (PDF 132KB)
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : 259C Exemption Notice - WBC
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : SFIs over securities in CWN
PU
09/17WESTPAC BANKING : SFIs over securities in COH
PU
09/16WESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in CSL
PU
09/15WESTPAC BANKING : 16/09/2019 Westpac named Australia's most sustainable bank in ..
PU
09/13RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE : regulator
RE
09/13WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CSL
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 024 M
EBIT 2019 11 654 M
Net income 2019 7 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,23%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,99  AUD
Last Close Price 29,57  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP18.09%70 012
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group