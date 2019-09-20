Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in S32

Structured Investments

20 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in South32 Limited (S32)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities South32 Limited (S32) Distribution/Entitlement Final Dividend Amount $0.0411 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 12 September 2019 Record Date 13 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 10 October 2019

As a result of South32 Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.0413 per security to $0.0411 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment S32SWB $1.5844 -$0.0002 $1.5846 S32SWR $0.7478 -$0.0002 $0.7480 S32SWW $0.3629 -$0.0002 $0.3631

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation