Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STO

2 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Santos Limited (STO)

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities Santos Limited (STO) Distribution/Entitlement Interim dividend Amount $0.0888 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 27 August 2019 Record Date 28 August 2019 Payment Date On or about 26 September 2019

As a result of Santos Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.0885 per security to $0.0888 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment STOSWB $3.1837 $0.0003 $3.1834 STOSWR $4.1147 $0.0003 $4.1144 STOSWT $2.1888 $0.0003 $2.1885

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation