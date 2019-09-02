Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STO

Structured Investments
2 September 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Santos Limited (STO)
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
Securities
|
Santos Limited (STO)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Interim dividend
|
Amount
|
$0.0888 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
27 August 2019
|
Record Date
|
28 August 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 26 September 2019
As a result of Santos Limited confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.0885 per security to $0.0888 per security.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
|
Previous
|
Dividend
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
Adjustment
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
|
STOSWB
|
$3.1837
|
$0.0003
|
$3.1834
|
STOSWR
|
$4.1147
|
$0.0003
|
$4.1144
|
STOSWT
|
$2.1888
|
$0.0003
|
$2.1885
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
