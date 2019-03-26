Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

26 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) Distribution/Entitlement Estimated distribution Amount $0.6990 per security Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 28 March 2019 Record Date 29 March 2019 Payment Date On or about 12 April 2019

Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis on the same day as the underlying securities:

STWIWL

Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount, Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation