Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
26 March 2019
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Estimated distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.6990 per security
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
28 March 2019
|
Record Date
|
29 March 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 12 April 2019
Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis on the same day as the underlying securities:
STWIWL
Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount, Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:39:08 UTC