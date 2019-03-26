Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 05:40am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

26 March 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)

Distribution/Entitlement

Estimated distribution

Amount

$0.6990 per security

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

28 March 2019

Record Date

29 March 2019

Payment Date

On or about 12 April 2019

Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis on the same day as the underlying securities:

STWIWL

Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount, Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTPAC BANKING CORP
06:10aWESTPAC BANKING : 26/03/2019 Business confidence in China robust despite macro g..
PU
05:40aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW
PU
05:30aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYI
PU
03/24WESTPAC BANKING : 25/03/2019 Westpac provides an update on provisions for custom..
PU
03/24WESTPAC BANKING : Earnings Hit By Further Remediation Provisions
DJ
03/21WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in COH
PU
03/20WESTPAC BANKING : Dividend/Distribution - WBCPI
PU
03/19WESTPAC BANKING : resets wealth strategy and announces executive changes
AQ
03/19WESTPAC BANKING : 259C Exemption Notice - WBC
PU
03/19WESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in FLT
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 886 M
EBIT 2019 11 776 M
Net income 2019 8 229 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,22%
P/E ratio 2019 11,76
P/E ratio 2020 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 90 051 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP4.31%64 115
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%323 921
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%284 389
BANK OF AMERICA8.93%258 709
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%234 046
WELLS FARGO4.34%218 377
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.