Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

27 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced distribution in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) Distribution/Entitlement Adjusted distribution Amount $0.8217 per security Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 27 September 2019 Record Date 30 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 11 October 2019

As a result of the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund amending their distribution, Westpac are amending the previously announced distribution payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.8388 per security to $0.8217 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Distribution New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment STWSWA $23.8978 -$0.0171 $23.9149 STWSWB $27.7843 -$0.0171 $27.8014 STWSWR $25.8883 -$0.0171 $25.9054 STWSWT $18.8393 -$0.0171 $18.8564 STWSWX $10.6269 -$0.0171 $10.6440 STWSWZ $11.5447 -$0.0171 $11.5618

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation