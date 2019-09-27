Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in STW

Structured Investments
27 September 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced distribution in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Adjusted distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.8217 per security
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
27 September 2019
|
Record Date
|
30 September 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 11 October 2019
As a result of the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund amending their distribution, Westpac are amending the previously announced distribution payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.8388 per security to $0.8217 per security.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
|
Previous
|
Distribution
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
Adjustment
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
|
STWSWA
|
$23.8978
|
-$0.0171
|
$23.9149
|
STWSWB
|
$27.7843
|
-$0.0171
|
$27.8014
|
STWSWR
|
$25.8883
|
-$0.0171
|
$25.9054
|
STWSWT
|
$18.8393
|
-$0.0171
|
$18.8564
|
STWSWX
|
$10.6269
|
-$0.0171
|
$10.6440
|
STWSWZ
|
$11.5447
|
-$0.0171
|
$11.5618
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
