Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SUN

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two
International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue
Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107
www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
27 September 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) -
Capital return and share consolidation announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a capital return and share consolidation in respect of the Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
Suncorp Group Limited (SUN)
|
Entitlement type
|
Capital return
|
Share consolidation
|
|
Capital return amount
|
$0.3900 per security
|
Share consolidation ratio
|
0.9710 for 1
|
Ex-entitlement date
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
Record Date
|
1 October 2019
|
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 24 October 2019
As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS") and the Terms of Issue, the capital return has been applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-entitlement date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-entitlement on a deferred settlement basis on 30 September 2019 and on a normal settlement basis on 9 October 2019, in line with trading in the Underlying Securities.
|
|
|
Capital return
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
Previous
|
New
|
Completion
|
Final
|
ASX
|
applied to reduce
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
Payment due
|
Completion
|
Code
|
Completion
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
to share
|
Payment
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUNSWA
|
$6.0279
|
$0.3900
|
$5.6379
|
$0.1684
|
$5.8063
|
SUNSWB
|
$5.9490
|
$0.3900
|
$5.5590
|
$0.1660
|
$5.7250
|
SUNSWR
|
$5.5131
|
$0.3900
|
$5.1231
|
$0.1530
|
$5.2761
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
