WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
29.9 AUD   +0.13%
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SUN

09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

27 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) -

Capital return and share consolidation announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a capital return and share consolidation in respect of the Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

Suncorp Group Limited (SUN)

Entitlement type

Capital return

Share consolidation

Capital return amount

$0.3900 per security

Share consolidation ratio

0.9710 for 1

Ex-entitlement date

30 September 2019

Record Date

1 October 2019

Payment Date

On or about 24 October 2019

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS") and the Terms of Issue, the capital return has been applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-entitlement date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-entitlement on a deferred settlement basis on 30 September 2019 and on a normal settlement basis on 9 October 2019, in line with trading in the Underlying Securities.

Capital return

Increase in

Previous

New

Completion

Final

ASX

applied to reduce

Completion

Completion

Payment due

Completion

Code

Completion

Payment

Payment

to share

Payment

Payment

consolidation

SUNSWA

$6.0279

$0.3900

$5.6379

$0.1684

$5.8063

SUNSWB

$5.9490

$0.3900

$5.5590

$0.1660

$5.7250

SUNSWR

$5.5131

$0.3900

$5.1231

$0.1530

$5.2761

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:09 UTC
