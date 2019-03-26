Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYI

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
26 March 2019
Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR MSCI Australia Select High
Dividend Yield Fund (SYI)
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
Securities
|
SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI)
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Estimated distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.3143 per security
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
28 March 2019
|
Record Date
|
29 March 2019
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 12 April 2019
As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments
|
ASX Code
|
Previous Completion
Payment
|
Distribution applied to reduce Completion
Payment
|
New Completion
Payment
|
SYISWA
|
$13.3079
|
$0.3143
|
$12.9936
|
SYISWR
|
$14.5463
|
$0.3143
|
$14.2320
|
SYISWT
|
$10.8542
|
$0.3143
|
$10.5399
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:29:07 UTC