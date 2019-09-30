Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in VAS

Structured Investments

30 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Vanguard Australian Shares Index

ETF (VAS)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) Distribution/Entitlement Estimated distribution Amount $1.0710 per security Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 01 October 2019 Record Date 02 October 2019 Payment Date On or about 16 October 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), SFI holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution the same date as the underlying securities are ex-distribution. Should the final distribution amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self-Funding Instalments

Previous Completion Distribution applied New Completion ASX Code to reduce Payment Payment Completion Payment VASSWA $33.9789 $1.0710 $32.9079 VASSWB $39.2317 $1.0710 $38.1607 VASSWR $32.2735 $1.0710 $31.2025 VASSWX $17.5943 $1.0710 $16.5233 VASSWZ $17.2784 $1.0710 $16.2074

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

