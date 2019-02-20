Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL

Structured Investments

20 February 2019

Mr Martin Dinh Warrant Administration Australian Securities Exchange Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Woodside Petroleum Limited (WPL)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the followingsecurities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities Woodside Petroleum Limited (WPL) Distribution/Entitlement Estimated dividend Amount $1.2756 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 22 February 2019 Record Date 25 February 2019 Payment Date On or about 20 March 2019

As detailed in the applicable Product Disclosure Statement("PDS"), SFI holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the SFIs. The following SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the underlying securities are ex-dividend. Should the final dividend amount differ from the above mentioned estimated amount Westpac Banking Corporation reserves the right to account for the difference in a subsequent announcement.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for Self Funding Instalments

ASX Code Previous Completion Payment Distribution applied to reduce Completion Payment New Completion Payment WPLSWA $15.4597 $1.2756 $14.1841 WPLSWR $18.0351 $1.2756 $16.7595 WPLSWW $10.5955 $1.2756 $9.3199

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation