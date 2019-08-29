Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL

Structured Investments
29 August 2019
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
|
Securities
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)
|
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Interim dividend
|
|
Amount
|
$0.5324 per security
|
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
26 August 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
27 August 2019
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 20 September 2019
As a result of Woodside Petroleum Ltd confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.5303 per security to $0.5324 per security.
Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment
|
|
Previous
|
Dividend
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
Adjustment
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
|
WPLSWA
|
$14.1625
|
$0.0021
|
$14.1604
|
WPLSWB
|
$16.6486
|
$0.0021
|
$16.6465
|
WPLSWR
|
$16.8293
|
$0.0021
|
$16.8272
|
WPLSWW
|
$9.1256
|
$0.0021
|
$9.1235
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
