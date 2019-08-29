Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL

Structured Investments

29 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Self-Funding Instalments ("SFI") over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL) Distribution/Entitlement Interim dividend Amount $0.5324 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 26 August 2019 Record Date 27 August 2019 Payment Date On or about 20 September 2019

As a result of Woodside Petroleum Ltd confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the SFIs listed below from $0.5303 per security to $0.5324 per security.

Resulting Change in Completion Payment for each Self Funding Instalment

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment WPLSWA $14.1625 $0.0021 $14.1604 WPLSWB $16.6486 $0.0021 $16.6465 WPLSWR $16.8293 $0.0021 $16.8272 WPLSWW $9.1256 $0.0021 $9.1235

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation