Westpac Banking : Trans-Tasman Business Circle (PDF 113KB)

Brian Hartzer, Westpac Group CEO "Driving Growth: We're all in this together" Trans-Tasman Business Circle - 30 July 2019 **CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY** Thank you, Noel and good afternoon, everyone. Johnny, thanks to you too and to the Trans-Tasman team for the invitation to speak today. It's nice to be back. I would also like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people, and pay my respects to Elders past and present. I thought today I'd share our reflections on what's going on in our economy, and what it will take to get growth going again. As part of that I'll also reflect on what banks like Westpac are doing to support that growth. My summary is that overall the economy is ok, and will continue to be ok. But it could be a lot better, and there are a few significant risks out there to watch. Australia's economy has had a great run. The last time Australia had a recession, Terminator 2 was the top grossing movie, Bryan Adams had the top charting single, and Australia's most popular TV personality was Steve Vizard. We navigated the GFC without a recession, and average household wealth passed the $1 million-mark last year - a 37 per cent rise from just over a decade ago. More recently, however, economic growth has slowed. Consumer spending is flat, wage growth is low, and productivity is stagnating.

At the same time, the global economy has also slowed. The IMF confirmed last month that growth in global trade is at its lowest rate since the financial crisis, and investment has weakened. Slower trade is expected to continue for some time, with the potential impact of an escalating trade war between the US and China, and wildcards like Brexit. The risk for Australia is concerning. China is by far our biggest trading partner, at around 25 per cent. And our dependence on resource exports means that Australia's economic complexity is quite low compared to the rest of the world - in fact, according to a measure developed by researchers from MIT, we rank lower than Kazakhstan and New Zealand. Relying on a few big customers buying a few basic products is risky - although I expect demand from China for resources, tourism and education will remain strong for years to come. Looking through these risks, the underlying drivers of demand in the Australian economy are sound. Our population growth is well above most developed markets. State and Federal infrastructure spending commitments are large. Our relatively low dollar should continue to support export earnings and historically low interest rates should stimulate consumer spending. The Morrison Government's recent tax cuts should also provide significant stimulus to the economy. In aggregate, overall GDP should continue to grow in the 2-3 per cent range. That's good. But it could be a lot better. 2

Post the election, we've seen an increase in business confidence and investment intentions among our customers, but this hasn't yet turned into a significant increase in real investment. It's a similar story in housing, where the outlook for the Sydney and Melbourne markets is turning up, but hasn't yet translated into growth. Other markets such as Brisbane and Perth remain weak. And while government spending on infrastructure is helpful, in the long run it's business investment that creates jobs and generates the salaries and earnings that deliver tax revenue to governments. So, how do we rebuild a more vibrant business sector to drive Australia's growth rate back towards its potential? There is no simple answer - other than the observation that all of us - governments, regulators, the financial sector, and businesses themselves - need to work together to rekindle confidence and fire up the ambition of business leaders to invest in the growth opportunities of the next decade. Recently this collaboration has not been as strong as it needs to be. The political dynamics within and between the major parties has made genuine policy reform difficult. The findings of the Royal Commission have damaged trust in banks. And businesses themselves lack confidence, due to an uncertain tax, regulatory, and competitive outlook. I recognise that governments at both a state and federal level are working hard to boost confidence and provide policy stimulus in the form of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. 3

And I also recognise that the Royal Commission highlighted cases of inexcusable behaviour by banks and other financial services entities, and that we face years of hard work to earn back trust. The consequences of these events for the sector have - understandably - been wide- ranging and are ongoing. We accept that, and we are changing. But what concerns me is that these developments may be hampering the ability of banks, governments and regulators to work effectively together to stimulate growth - a role that Westpac, the nation's first bank, has played for more than two centuries. To address this, there are three areas where I believe we need to work more effectively together: Credit growth, business investment, and economic diversity. First, we need to get credit flowing again. It's clear from Reserve Bank data that demand for credit has slowed - the rate of mortgage growth is at an unprecedented low, and lending to businesses has grown only marginally compared to this time last year. There are a number of factors driving this trend, and it's not all bad: people are paying down debt, and house prices have come down, which makes them a bit more affordable for first home buyers. But tighter bank credit is often cited as a cause, and I'd like to clarify a few things here. The first is that banks want to lend. It's a big part of why we exist, and how we make money. And we want to do it responsibly. It's simply not in our interest to give a loan to someone who can't pay it back. 4

The responsible lending laws introduced by Parliament in 2009 are well intended, based on sound principles, and generally speaking, have worked well. But in recent years, we've seen regulators become more prescriptive in their interpretation of what they believe banks need to do, both to comply with the law and to demonstrate that a borrower is creditworthy. And given the severe consequences of getting it wrong, it's not surprising that bankers are building extra 'buffers' into their policies and processes to make sure they stay well clear of the line. Banks need to comply with the law. And I acknowledge that the regulators are working hard to meet their obligations to enforce the law and maintain a sound financial system. In addition, the Royal Commission highlighted that financial institutions were not paying enough attention to the protection of vulnerable customers. This is a matter of deep regret for us and we have changed our policies, processes, and training to better identify and support customers experiencing vulnerability or hardship. But I do believe the unintended consequences of the current legal and regulatory approach pose a danger for our economy. Why? Because highly prescriptive, micro-prudential regulation reduces lenders' ability to exercise judgement in helping customers reach their aspirations. Here's how banking has worked for centuries: A customer asks to borrow money from a lender. The lender wants to give the customer the loan, but needs to make sure the customer can repay. So, they seek enough information to get a high degree of confidence, and only then, will they give their approval. Over the years, consumer protections have improved - "should I lend", versus "could I lend" - and computer models have improved predictions of customers' ability to repay. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.