AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Transfer and Redemption of Remaining Westpac Capital Notes

03/08/2019 | 02:50am EST

ASXANNOUNCEMENT

8 March 2019

TRANSFER AND REDEMPTION OF REMAINING WESTPAC CAPITAL NOTES COMPLETED

Today Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) completed the transfer and redemption of the 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes (ASX code: WBCPD) that remained on issue.

The remaining Westpac Capital Notes were transferred to UBS AG, Australia Branch (the Nominated Party) in accordance with the transfer notice issued by Westpac to Westpac Capital Notes holders on 5 February 2019 (Transfer). As a result of the Transfer, Westpac Capital Notes holders have been paid $100 for each Westpac Capital Note held on 8 March 2019.

In addition, Westpac has paid the final Westpac Capital Notes Distribution (Distribution) of $0.7956, fully franked, for each Westpac Capital Note held on the record date of 28 February 2019. The Distribution covers the period from 19 December 2018 to 8 March 2019 (inclusive).

After the completion of the Transfer, the remaining 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes were redeemed by Westpac for their face value of $100 per Westpac Capital Note.

FURTHER ENQUIRIES

Media enquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations, please contact:

David Lording

Andrew Bowden

Head of Media Relations

Head of Investor Relations

M.0419 683 411

T.02 8253 4008

M.0438 284 863

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 07:49:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 323 M
EBIT 2019 12 095 M
Net income 2019 8 221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
P/E ratio 2020 11,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 94 257 M
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Hartzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Peter Francis King Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Craig Bright Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORP9.19%66 042
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.25%339 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%302 235
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%278 559
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%243 686
WELLS FARGO7.81%226 652
