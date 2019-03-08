Westpac Banking : Transfer and Redemption of Remaining Westpac Capital Notes

ASXANNOUNCEMENT

8 March 2019

TRANSFER AND REDEMPTION OF REMAINING WESTPAC CAPITAL NOTES COMPLETED

Today Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) completed the transfer and redemption of the 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes (ASX code: WBCPD) that remained on issue.

The remaining Westpac Capital Notes were transferred to UBS AG, Australia Branch (the Nominated Party) in accordance with the transfer notice issued by Westpac to Westpac Capital Notes holders on 5 February 2019 (Transfer). As a result of the Transfer, Westpac Capital Notes holders have been paid $100 for each Westpac Capital Note held on 8 March 2019.

In addition, Westpac has paid the final Westpac Capital Notes Distribution (Distribution) of $0.7956, fully franked, for each Westpac Capital Note held on the record date of 28 February 2019. The Distribution covers the period from 19 December 2018 to 8 March 2019 (inclusive).

After the completion of the Transfer, the remaining 6,619,687 Westpac Capital Notes were redeemed by Westpac for their face value of $100 per Westpac Capital Note.

