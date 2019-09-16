Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in CSL

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

16 September 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

CSL Limited (CSL)

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previous announcement to correct one of the references to Westpac VIEWs over securities in CSL as set out below:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities CSL Limited (CSL) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend Amount $1.4545 per security Franking percentage 0% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 10 September 2019 Record Date 11 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 11 October 2019

As a result of CSL confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the following Westpac VIEWs over securities in CSL from $1.4784 per security to $1.4545 per security:

CSLIWM

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation