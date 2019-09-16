Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in CSL

Structured Investments
16 September 2019
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in
CSL Limited (CSL)
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of an amendment to the previous announcement to correct one of the references to Westpac VIEWs over securities in CSL as set out below:
|
Distribution/Entitlement of Security
|
|
|
Securities
|
CSL Limited (CSL)
|
|
Distribution/Entitlement
|
Final dividend
|
|
Amount
|
$1.4545 per security
|
|
Franking percentage
|
0%
|
|
Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date
|
10 September 2019
|
|
Record Date
|
11 September 2019
|
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 11 October 2019
As a result of CSL confirming their dividend in Australian Dollars, having fixed the USD/AUD exchange rate for that dividend, Westpac is amending the previously announced dividend payable on the following Westpac VIEWs over securities in CSL from $1.4784 per security to $1.4545 per security:
CSLIWM
For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.
For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation
