AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Westpac Banking Corp    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

(WBC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
27.64 AUD   +0.36%
04:21aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ORG
PU
04:21aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in FMG
PU
04:16aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL
PU
News 
News

Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in ORG

08/29/2019 | 04:16am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

29 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

Origin Energy Limited (ORG)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security

Securities

Origin Energy Limited (ORG)

Distribution/Entitlement

Final dividend

Amount

$0.1500 per security

Franking percentage

100%

Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date

2 September 2019

Record Date

3 September 2019

Payment Date

On or about 27 September 2019

Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on the same day as the underlying securities:

ORGIWM

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:15:05 UTC
