Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in ORG

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

29 August 2019

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants (Westpac VIEWs) over securities in

Origin Energy Limited (ORG)

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac VIEWs over the following securities, notifies of a distribution/entitlement in respect of those securities:

Distribution/Entitlement of Security Securities Origin Energy Limited (ORG) Distribution/Entitlement Final dividend Amount $0.1500 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-distribution/Entitlement Date 2 September 2019 Record Date 3 September 2019 Payment Date On or about 27 September 2019

Correspondingly, the following Westpac VIEWs will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on the same day as the underlying securities:

ORGIWM

For further information please contact Westpac Banking Corporation on 1800 990 107.

For and on behalf of Westpac Banking Corporation